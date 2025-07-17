Padraig Harrington confessed he felt “a little emotional” after hitting the opening tee-shot at this year’s Open Championship at Royal Portrush.

Harrington was given the honour and hit a superb iron into the middle of the fairway before going on to birdie the first.

Despite a positive start, the two-time Open Champion would only birdie one hole thereafter and had four bogeys and one double-bogey to finish on four-over-par.

When asked for his thoughts when approaching the first tee, Harrington replied: “I hyped up the tee shot as much as I could so when I got there today, it wasn't too bad. I was decently comfortable when I got on the tee. Obviously didn't try for too much, hit a nice smooth 3-iron down there, held the post a little bit.

“I got a little emotional when I was clapped on, and then I calmed down, and I was kind of fine when I was hitting it. Obviously after that, I don't know through the start maybe there was a little bit of hype in it, the three-putting 3 and 4, I just struggled. Three three-putts in the first seven holes, it just kills you when you're always thinking about your pace as you're standing over the ball, you're always questioning your lines.

"Yeah, it was a tough day on the greens, and it just ate into my game. Might have been a little bit of the fact that I was hyped up for the 1st tee box. Who knows? Certainly felt like I played better, could have played better, should have played better, scored better.

“I don't feel like there's anything wrong with my putting, and I had a horrible day on the greens. It's one of those things that's the nature of the game, links golf. I'd love to be -- yeah, I'd love to be a bit better, but it wasn't for a lack of trying.”

Harrington, who is partnered by Nicolai Hojgaard and Northern Ireland’s Tom McKibbin for the opening two rounds, voiced his appreciation for the support he received throughout the round.

“They're fantastic, they really are.” he said of the crowds.