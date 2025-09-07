​Rory McIlroy closed out a dramatic Irish Open final day of drama with trophy glory – beating world number 194 Joakim Lagergren on the third play-off hole before declaring “I'm so happy”.

Lagergren handled a partisan crowd hoping to see Masters champion McIlroy add home silverware at The K Club to his 2025 collection but, ultimately, water woes at the finish opened the door for the Northern Ireland ace to wrap up his second Irish Open prize in County Kildare.

It secured McIlroy a first piece of silverware since that glorious April triumph at Augusta in The Masters which cemented a milestone place in golf’s grand slam club.

Following the gripping finale, McIlroy highlighted the backing of the fans over his Amgen Irish Open week.

"Look, I feel, just to lucky that I get to do this in front of these people,” said McIlroy, as quoted on Sky Sports. "The support has been absolutely amazing all week.

"I thought it was going to be nice coming home with a Green Jacket, but this has exceeded all expectations.

"I'm so happy I could play the way I did for all of them and get the win."

Starting the day four back, McIlroy suffered bogey blues at the first hole of his regular round but then posted five birdies before a thrilling eagle putt at the 18th to force a play-off showdown with Sweden’s Lagergren.

Northern Ireland's Rory McIlroy - with wife Erica Stoll and their daughter Poppy - after success in the Amgen Irish Open at The K Club. (Photo by Brian Lawless/PA Wire)

McIlroy and Lagergren were tied on 17-under apiece – with Angel Hidalgo and Rafa Cabrera Bello both sharing next on the final leaderboard two shots back.

Both players posted birdie success on the 18th across the first and second play-off holes.

However, Lagergren suffered a decisive setback when finding water from the fairway on the third play-off hole – allowing McIlroy the opportunity to finally complete the dream comeback with a birdie.

McIlroy added: "I love coming home, I love this atmosphere.

Northern Ireland's Rory McIlroy celebrates victory over Joakim Lagergren following a three-hole play-off finish to the Amgen Irish Open at The K Club. (Photo by Brian Lawless/PA Wire)

"Moments like these are what you'll remember after your career is over...this is a really special day.

“No matter what happens for the rest of the year, that's a pretty cool year...2025 is going to go down as one of the best, if not the best, year of my career.