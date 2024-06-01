HAMBURG, GERMANY - JUNE 01: Tom McKibbin of Northern Ireland tees off on the 6th hole during the third round of the European Open at Green Eagle Golf Course on June 01, 2024 in Winsen, Germany. (Photo by Stuart Franklin/Getty Images)

Northern Ireland’s Tom McKibbin is still in contention to defend his European Open crown heading into tomorrow’s final round in Germany and one of the highlights from Saturday’s action included a stunning bunker shot which was only denied by the flag.

The 21-year-old won his maiden European Tour crown at the same Hamburg venue last year and recovered from a two-over par seven on the 11th hole to post four consecutive birdies between 13-16 to finish the day on -8.

McKibbin’s superb stroke from the downside of the bunker landed on the front of the green from 225 yards out and as the ball rolled closer to the hole, one commentator yelled: “It’s a joke how good that shot is”.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It ultimately struck the flag, but that didn’t stop the commentary team heaping praise on the Antrim ace, saying: “That’s simply one of the shots of the season so far under any circumstances”.

McKibbin is four shots off clubhouse leader Guido Migliozzi going into Sunday while the likes of Laurie Canter, Jannik De Bruyn and Niklas Norgaard are also in contention.

This tournament acts as further preparation for McKibbin’s major debut at the US Open, which will be staged at Pinehurst next month, after he was one of nine players to come through a 36-hole qualifying event.

Ahead of this week’s event, McKibbin was adamant that adopting a mindset of trying to defend his title will stand him in good stead for the upcoming trip Stateside.

“Pinehurst is obviously a very difficult golf course so really looking forward to it,” he said. “This week could actually be a good test for it because here is very, very hard.

"I sort of forgot how hard the course is. It’s a very long golf course, very challenging off the tee, so long and straight is probably a good combo.

“It was a lot warmer last year and the ball sort of got a bit of run on the fairways. So, it’s playing a lot longer this year so I think driving will be very, very big again.