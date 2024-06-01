WATCH: 'It's simply one of the shots of the season' - Tom McKibbin praised after spectacular bunker shot in European Open defence
The 21-year-old won his maiden European Tour crown at the same Hamburg venue last year and recovered from a two-over par seven on the 11th hole to post four consecutive birdies between 13-16 to finish the day on -8.
McKibbin’s superb stroke from the downside of the bunker landed on the front of the green from 225 yards out and as the ball rolled closer to the hole, one commentator yelled: “It’s a joke how good that shot is”.
It ultimately struck the flag, but that didn’t stop the commentary team heaping praise on the Antrim ace, saying: “That’s simply one of the shots of the season so far under any circumstances”.
McKibbin is four shots off clubhouse leader Guido Migliozzi going into Sunday while the likes of Laurie Canter, Jannik De Bruyn and Niklas Norgaard are also in contention.
This tournament acts as further preparation for McKibbin’s major debut at the US Open, which will be staged at Pinehurst next month, after he was one of nine players to come through a 36-hole qualifying event.
Ahead of this week’s event, McKibbin was adamant that adopting a mindset of trying to defend his title will stand him in good stead for the upcoming trip Stateside.
“Pinehurst is obviously a very difficult golf course so really looking forward to it,” he said. “This week could actually be a good test for it because here is very, very hard.
"I sort of forgot how hard the course is. It’s a very long golf course, very challenging off the tee, so long and straight is probably a good combo.
“It was a lot warmer last year and the ball sort of got a bit of run on the fairways. So, it’s playing a lot longer this year so I think driving will be very, very big again.
“I am very excited just to get over there (to America) to play and to see where my game is at. So this week should sort of get me into that mental state of battling it out.”
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.