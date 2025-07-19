WATCH: John Parry says hole-in-one at Royal Portrush is an experience he will never forget
The 38-year-old’s tee shot at the 199-yard 13th took three bounces before disappearing into the hole.
Parry, playing in only his second Open after a debut in 2022, started on the cut-mark at one over and was not really going anywhere in his round with just one birdie on the front nine getting him to level par.
However, a birdie at the 532-yard 12th proved the spark he needed and his ace – the first of the tournament – at the next was followed by a 13-foot birdie at the 15th.
He finished the day on -3 after taking a bogey 5 at the last.
Unsurprisingly, the Harrogate man said the ace was the best of his career.
"It was a great day and obviously an experience I'll never forget,” he added.
"The atmosphere was amazing when I made the hole-in-one.
"I think that's about ten hole-in-ones during my career - but that's definitely the best one.
“It was a quite comfortable shot where I knew I had a big window to land the ball in.
"It was either going to pitch short and hit the down slope and feed down or pitch up.
"I felt like it was going to be close.”
This week marks the first time that Parry has played competitively at Royal Portrush and he was full of plaudits for the Dunluce links.
He finds himself just outside the top 20 at present and he was pleased with his third round performance.
"Oh, it's amazing,” he continued.
"It's interesting chatting to other golfers who have played a lot of the roster.
"I played with Justin Leonard today and he puts it up with the top three courses - so you know you're playing a top links course.
"I think it's one of them where you can almost get a bit carried away, then it all goes a bit downhill.
"But I got back to reality as I think the 14th is probably the hardest hole on the course, so it was back to grinding it out.
"It's one of those where I played really well without holing many putts.
"A shame about the bogey at the last, but I played really well, so I'm happy."
