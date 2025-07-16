The stunning sand mural at Downhill Beach. (Photo: Sky Ireland)

As competitive action is set to get under way at the Open Championship at Royal Portrush tomorrow – the names of the five previous winners from the island of Ireland have been honoured in a striking sand mural at Downhill Beach.

In a video posted by Sky Ireland, the names of Fred Daly, Padraig Harrington, Darren Clarke, Rory McIlroy and Shane Lowry have all been etched into the eye-catching mural.

Accompanying the video, a post on Facebook says: “Etched in sand, but inked in the annals of history, the names of these five Open Champion golfers from the island of Ireland will live forever.

"Fred Daly. Padraig Harrington. Darren Clarke. Rory McIlroy. Shane Lowry.

“Five names that represent different facets of the island. Five names that will always be mentioned wherever anyone discusses the game of golf.

“And now, a tribute carved into the stunning landscape that helped forge a remarkable number of Open champions.”

The names are listed on an Open-themed scoreboard accompanied by the year that they won, with 153rd Portrush wrote at the bottom.

Portrush native Fred Daly won the Open Championship in 1947 at Royal Liverpool and stated: “I’m honoured to receive the Claret Jug and take it back to Northern Ireland. I hope the change of air will help it.”

He finished as runner-up the following year to Henry Cotton at Muirfield.

After a play-off victory over Sergio Garcia at Carnoustie in 2007, Padraig Harrington became the first European to win back-to-back Opens since James Braid in 1905-06 when he beat Ian Poulter by four at Royal Birkdale 12 months later.

Darren Clarke was 42 when, in 2011, he became the oldest player to lift the Claret Jug since Roberto de Vicenzo in 1967.

Rory McIlroy then lifted the famous trophy at the 143rd Open at Royal Liverpool and has since achieved the career grand slam.

Lastly, Shane Lowry caused stunning scenes at Royal Portrush back in 2019 when he marched into a four-stroke lead with a spectacular third round 63, only one outside the Championship and major record, and turned that into a six-shot victory amid memorable scenes.