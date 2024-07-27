WATCH: Northern Ireland Open leader Joakim Lagergren hoping for more Galgorm glory after stunning third round
Ten years on from his maiden Challenge Tour triumph at the County Antrim venue, the 32-year-old is in contention once again following a flawless nine-under par 61 which included seven birdies and an eagle on the 10th, putting him top of the leaderboard on -15.
Since his 2014 victory at Galgorm by one shot over Adrien Bernadet, Lagergren has went on to celebrate winning a first European Tour crown at the Sicilian Open in 2018 and also finished fifth at a tournament hosted by Galgorm.
Lagergren is hoping to carry Saturday’s momentum into the final round, where he holds a one-shot lead over Conor Purcell (-14), who is going in search of his first Challenge Tour victory.
Watch the video above to hear Lagergren’s thoughts on his round, potential for further Northern Ireland Open glory and more.
