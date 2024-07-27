WATCH: Northern Ireland Open leader Joakim Lagergren hoping for more Galgorm glory after stunning third round

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Galgorm Castle is a venue that has been kind to Joakim Lagergren in the past and the Swedish ace hopes this weekend will bring further glory after Saturday’s stunning third round put him in pole position for yet more Northern Ireland Open success.

Ten years on from his maiden Challenge Tour triumph at the County Antrim venue, the 32-year-old is in contention once again following a flawless nine-under par 61 which included seven birdies and an eagle on the 10th, putting him top of the leaderboard on -15.

Since his 2014 victory at Galgorm by one shot over Adrien Bernadet, Lagergren has went on to celebrate winning a first European Tour crown at the Sicilian Open in 2018 and also finished fifth at a tournament hosted by Galgorm.

Lagergren is hoping to carry Saturday’s momentum into the final round, where he holds a one-shot lead over Conor Purcell (-14), who is going in search of his first Challenge Tour victory.