Rory McIlroy is five shots off the lead after the first round of the Tour Championship in Atlanta

Rory McIlroy said he was “satisfied” with how he played after shooting a four-under-par opening round of 66 at the Tour Championship in Atlanta.

The Northern Irishman carded an eagle and a birdie to go into the turn at three-under-par.

He would have two birdies and two bogeys to remain on that score until he reached the last, which culminated in an unlikely birdie to move to four-under par.

His third shot from a bunker on the closing par five came back off a grandstand to the green where he holed from 18 feet, seconds before the siren sounded for the course to be evacuated because of approaching storms.

“Yeah, pretty lucky in the end,” he said after the round.

"I think as well, if it hadn't have come down and we had to drop, we mightn't have got finished, so lucky in a lot of different ways, lucky for the score and lucky we got done.

“I feel like I played well enough to shoot 4-under if not better, so it was a nice and lucky way to finish.

"I felt like I drove the ball a lot better than I did last week, so that was a big improvement. Honestly, my iron play, I struck the ball much better. I felt -- I sort of shook a lot of rust off last week, and I felt like I was going into this tournament a better golfer than I was last week.

“Still didn't feel like I got the most out of my round; a three-putt on 14 and then the bogey on 17. But overall I played much better than last week, which was a positive.

"Yeah, it (the course) was definitely a lot softer after the rain yesterday and greens were a little bit slower than they were in the practice rounds, as well, which took me a bit of time to adjust to. But overall it was very gettable.”

Russell Henley set the early pace after carding a flawless nine-under-par 61 at East Lake to lead by two from world number one Scottie Scheffler.

Scotland’s MacIntyre and England’s Fleetwood were a shot further back alongside potential American Ryder Cup picks Collin Morikawa, Patrick Cantlay and Justin Thomas.

Rain throughout the day softened the course enough to allow the 30-strong field to clean and place their balls on the fairways.

Henley took full advantage of a day of low scoring, holing three birdie putts from at least 40 feet and closing with three straight birdies.

Scheffler finished with two birdies alongside McIlroy to jump out of the pack as Henley’s nearest challenger.

MacIntyre and Fleetwood came close to winning in the opening two events of the season-ending FedEx play-offs and continued their good form at East Lake.