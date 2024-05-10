Northern Ireland's Rory McIlroy after making an eagle on the seventh hole during the first round of the Wells Fargo Championship at Quail Hollow Country Club. (Photo by Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images)

Rory McIlroy responded to a weather delay at the Wells Fargo Championship with a first-round 67 to sit tied for second bolstered by a 50-foot eagle putt.

Xander Schauffele’s 64 secured the largest 18-hole lead in the tournament’s history – with Collin Morikawa, Alex Noren and McIlroy next in line.

McIlroy’s highlight arrived on the par-five seventh with his eagle putt from 50 feet.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

He banked three successive birdies in the middle of the first nine.

Having opened with back-to-back pars, McIlroy hit the turn having suffered a bogey on nine.

He started the second leg with a birdie before bogey trouble – a sequence he matched over 13 and 15 to sit joint second with Noren and Collin Morikawa having returned to the clubhouse to join Schauffele.

A birdie on the 16th arrived between bogey blues over the 15th and 18th in Charlotte.