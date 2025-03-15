Rory McIlroy has been told by a wounded war veteran how ‘golf saved my life’ after sharing a special round together in America.

Dan Nevins lost both legs below the knee and lives with a traumatic brain injury after injuries sustained during combat in Iraq serving with the US Army during 2004.

He told his story during an appearance as caddie alongside Northern Ireland’s McIlroy on Friday at The Players Championship tournament in Florida.

Nevins was invited to walk the course on McIlroy’s golf bag thanks to financial health services business Optum Serve and veterans’ charity Walking Wounded Project.

McIlroy is described by the PGA Tour post on ‘X’ as an Optum health ambassador, with the caddie swap “a moment that showcases how the right care can bring back strength”.

A video package released across the official PGA Tour social media platforms shows Nevins swapping duties with McIlroy’s long-time friend and caddie Harry Diamond before meeting the four-time major winner from Holywood.

In the footage, Nevins initially chats to Diamond and asks “we going to repeat 2019 or what” in reference to McIlroy’s last Players Championship triumph.

McIlroy then asks Nevins does he play golf, with the former soldier explaining how "I got down to a 6 (handicap) at one point then I got sick so my six is like a generous 18 now”.

Norhern Ireland's Rory McIlroy signing autographs for fans in Florida at The Players Championship. (Photo by Jared C.Tilton/Getty Images)

McIlroy comments how “at least you can still go out there and play” then admires his “very cool” sneakers.

Nevins goes on to explain “golf saved my life….from the mental, the invisible, wounds of war.

"I mean, putting that little ball in the hole in as few strokes as possible makes you forget about everything.”

McIlroy answered with how “it does” and “it was your safe space”.

Dan Nevins at the Wounded Warrior Project Courage Awards and Benefit Dinner in New York City during 2019. (Photo by Nicholas Hunt/Getty Images for Wounded Warrior Project)

Nevins described the support of Wounded Warrior Project.

“Wounded Warrior Project met me at my hospital bedside with a backpack and a promise,” said Nevins. “In the backpack it was everything I didn't know I needed.

"They gave me the backpack and said 'if there's ever anything that you need or your family needs, we'll be here for you'.

"And that promise is still delivered every day.”

The PGA Tour video shows Nevins chatting to McIlroy at various points of the 17th hole before presenting McIlroy with a Wounded Warror Project medallion emblazoned with a logo and the phrase ‘The Greatest Casualty Is Being Forgotten’.

McIlroy and Nevins then exchange words of thanks.

The clip, running 2 mins 26 seconds, attracted praise across social media, with some of the comments as follows:

