Rory McIlroy has enjoyed a much more positive start to this week’s FedEx Cup play-off event – but still suffered a moment of frustration during Friday’s second round of the BMW Championship.

Having finished one off the bottom of the 70-strong field at the FedEx St. Jude Championship, McIlroy opened Castle Pines with a two-under 70 then followed up yesterday with 71 to sit on three under heading into the weekend.

However, he pulled a 3-wood off the tee into the rough in yesterday’s par-five 527-yard 17th and reacted by tossing his club into the pond in front of the tee-off area.

He finished with par on the 17th in a round that included bogeys over the second and 16th holes, plus birdies across the first, seventh and 10th.

McIlroy heads into the weekend tied for 15th as Adam Scott enjoys a lead over the field on 13 under followed by Keegan Bradley’s 10 under and Ludvig Aberg’s nine under.

McIlroy will tee off his third round in Colorado at 5.10pm (UK time).

The top 30 players in the FedEx Cup points rankings progress from the BMW Championship into the closing play-off event, the TOUR Championship at East Lake.

Scottie Scheffler is the current FedEx Cup points leader, with McIlroy currently fifth but on a projected eighth-place finish.

Northern Ireland's Rory McIlroy plays his second shot on the eighth hole during the second round of the BMW Championship at Castle Pines Golf Club. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

Northern Ireland’s Stephanie Meadow has missed the weekend cut in the AIG Women’s Open at St Andrews after rounds of 77 and 72 put her five over.

In the Danish Open Championship, Northern Ireland’s Tom McKibbin sits one under and tied 42nd after posting a 74 and 67.