​Luke Donald reckons New York fans coughing up big money to be at the 45th Ryder Cup could turn on Team USA for being paid if they underperform at Bethpage Black.

The US players plus their captain, Keegan Bradley, will be given $500,000 for competing in the eagerly-anticipated contest, with $300,000 having to be donated to charity while the remaining $200,000 has been labelled a stipend.

Patrick Reed, who made his debut at Gleneagles in 2014 and, subsequently, earned the nickname ‘Captain America’, believes the payment is “unnecessary”, with the Europeans insisting they will never seek monetary reward for playing in the transatlantic tussle.

Day tickets for this edition have cost fans almost $750 compared to just over £200 for the same standard-type ticket at the 2023 match at Marco Simone Golf Club in Rome.

Team Europe captain Luke Donald with the Ryder Cup trophy inside an airplane cockpit before leaving London for New York. (Photo by Andrew Redington/Getty Images)

“That could happen,” said Donald, the European captain, in reply to being asked if there was a risk of the payment back-firing on the US players on Long Island. “We all know how high the ticket prices are and it's going to be an expensive trip out for a family of four. If the US players are getting paid a stipend, or whatever it is, and they aren't performing, the New Yorkers could make them know about it.”

The likes of Rory McIlroy and Shane Lowry quickly dismissed any notion that European players would seek a similar payment when it came to the Ryder Cup, with McIlroy even saying he would “personally pay for the privilege”.

“Yeah, I wanted to get ahead of this when I first heard about it last year and looked like it was likely going to happen,” added Donald, speaking to a small group of UK-based golf writers. “I reached out to all the 12 guys in Rome and see how they felt. Their voices are important. Everyone was like, we haven't even considered playing for money for that event. We just don't see that. We understand what it represents.

"We have a great purpose, and that's really enough for us. We understand that the money raised goes to help the European Tour Group and the grass roots. We talk a lot about this, we are here to inspire the next generation. So this money is going to good things. It will hopefully help future Ryder Cup players become great players. I think our purpose, why we play the Ryder Cup, is pretty strong, and that's enough for that week.”

Speaking during an appearance in the BMW PGA Championship, Reed said he “never cared about playing in the Ryder Cup for money” and likened it to getting the chance to represent your country in the Olympics.