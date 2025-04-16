'We want that feeling in our stadium': Rory McIlroy receives Manchester United invitation following Masters victory

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Manchester United head coach Ruben Amorim has extended an open Old Trafford invitation to Rory McIlroy after he achieved “something that a lot of people thought would be impossible” by winning the Masters and completing a career grand slam.

United supporter McIlroy has previously paraded a trophy around Old Trafford after winning The Open in 2014 and Amorim hopes there will be a repeat in the coming weeks, but it’ll have to fit around the Northern Irishman’s busy schedule as he’s back in action next week at the Zurich Classic in New Orleans.

Amorim’s side have three remaining home Premier League matches this season – Wolves (April 20), West Ham (May 10) and Aston Villa (May 25) with the latter potentially presenting an opportunity for double celebration as the PGA Championship, the second major of this year, gets underway at Quail Hollow on May 15.

While McIlroy became just the sixth player to tick off all four of golf’s biggest prizes on Sunday, United fell to a 4-1 league defeat against Newcastle United – their 14th of the campaign.

Rory McIlroy previously paraded the Claret Jug at Old Trafford following his Open triumph in 2014. (Photo by John Peters/Manchester United via Getty Images)

"Hi Rory, congratulations for the Masters,” said Amorim on United’s social media platforms. “I want to invite you to Old Trafford to show your trophy.

"It’s really important for us in this moment. You achieved something that a lot of people thought would be impossible and we want that feeling in our stadium.

"I hope to see you soon at Old Trafford and to meet you.”