What have the professionals said about Royal Portrush ahead of The Open?

Royal Portrush is renowned as one of the world’s most picturesque courses and this week it’s hosting an Open Championship for just the third time – and first since Shane Lowry’s victory in 2019.

It will provide a unique challenge to the golfing elite, who are all dreaming of adding their names to the history books by winning one of the sport’s most prestigious tournaments.

A host of players have passed through the interview room giving their views on the course – here’s what they had to say.

RORY MCILROY

Northern Ireland's Rory McIlroy plays from the 8th tee during practice ahead of the 153rd Open Championship at Royal Portrush golf club in Northern Ireland on July 16, 2025. (Photo by ANDY BUCHANAN/AFP via Getty Images)

"This golf course has changed.

"It's weird the way the original 17th and 18th have been taken out and the new 7th and 8th have been put in, but Harry (Diamond, caddie) and I were talking about the course last week, and he's like, on the 12th hole -- I'm like, that's the 10th hole.

"He's like, no, that's the 12th. Even now I still remember this course the way it was and not the way it is for The Open.

“I played the Irish Open in 2012 but it was still the original golf course, so I've really only played two competitive rounds on this new golf course. It's a little bit different.

“I think when I shot that 61 when I was 16, I had a little bit of a clue of what I was doing, but I certainly didn't have as much of an understanding of the game or of my game as I do now.

“I think in that 20 years, technology has evolved. I don't even think TrackMans were a thing at that point.

"There's a lot of different things that have happened to the game of golf that probably push you in the direction of a scientist more than an artist. But as we all know, The Open Championship and links golf, you need to show quite a lot of artistry to do well here.

"The two things I noticed about this golf course when I played (on Monday) is I have a real appreciation for how well bunkered it is off the tee.

"It's like, okay, well, I can hit a 2-iron off the tee, but that brings this bunker into play. But then if I hit driver, it'll bring this bunker – so you have to take on the shot.

"You have to say, okay, I'm going to commit to hitting this shot and I just know I'm going to have to avoid – like some courses that we go to in the Open rota you can just take the bunkers out of play.

"You can lay up short of them or go beyond them. Here there's always one bunker or another bunker in play, so I think off the tee it provides a very, very good test.

“Then I'm always surprised when I come here how much movement there is on the greens. The greens are quite slopey here for a links golf course.

"You compare that to even Renaissance last week where I had a lot of putts that were like right edge, left edge, not a lot of putts that were really outside the hole that much.

"You get here, you're having to play two feet of break, or it's a little bit different than maybe what you face on some other links golf courses.”

XANDER SCHAUFFELE

“I think a lot of it will come back to me once I'm on-site.

"I remember, just like most links courses, depending on which way the wind -- I remember there was a par-4 that was kind of a downhill dogleg right.

"I can't remember which hole it was exactly, but I remember one of the days, it was either in practice, we were able to hit driver or even 3-wood pretty much on the green or through the green. The ocean was kind of behind. I'm not recalling exactly which hole it is.

“And I remember another time - I think you know what hole I'm talking about - it was into the wind, and that hole kind of just stuck out because it's a little bit of an elevated tee box, I think, and that's not, like, super traditional links-wise, I guess, but I remember it being a really cool look, and also when the wind switches, my goodness, it was like a super easy birdie hole, even like an eagle look opportunity, to like a driver, mid-long iron trying to place it around it.

"That hole stuck out to me, and then a couple finishing holes are really tough, as well, depending on which way the wind is going.”

SHANE LOWRY

"I think it's a little bit firmer than it was, but we're going to have a little bit of rain over the next few days.

"I don't know if that rain will have a massive effect on the course, depending on how heavy it is. I don't really plan to approach the course any differently.

“I think the course is -- I forgot how well-bunkered it is. There's a lot of options off tees. You just have to go with what you feel. You're going to see a lot of people hitting different clubs off different tees, playing the golf course differently.

“But I wouldn't be able to sit here now and tell you now what the winning score is going to be.

"I know a good score on a day like today with that breeze blowing is probably under par, but winning score, I have no idea. But it is going to play a little bit tough, I reckon.”

ROBERT MACINTYRE

"It's how the golf course flows. It's not so much the holes. It's not nine holes one way, nine holes the other way.

"There is everything on this golf course visually. It's obviously enclosed by the dunes either side.

"So you've got visuals off the tee. I played it when it was in the Home Internationals. Obviously 17 and 18 have changed since that. As newly designed golf holes in the modern game, I think these are as good as it gets when they've been redesigned.

“So many golf courses try to trick it up. It's a par-5 and a par-4. Par-5, from tee shot hitting down, bunker on the right, heading back up the hill with a wind that's normally off the right.

"Then you got onto a little shelf, then you hit across the top of the hill. I just think the whole golf course is absolutely beautiful to the eye but it also plays absolutely brilliantly.

“You've got holes that you've got a chance, and then you've got holes that you just try to hang on.”

JUSTIN ROSE

"Yeah, I think it's got everything, to be honest with you.

"I think it's tough enough off the tee where you've got to really respect it. The bunkers aren't as penal as a lot of other links golf courses necessarily.

"Still probably can't get on the green, but you can maybe advance the ball a little bit further than some other bunkers.

“But still avoiding the bunkers at all costs really around a links golf course is number one. The rough is thick, but there's going to be opportunity out of the rough too.

"You can maybe draw the odd good lie, so it's kind of got that variability. It's got that sort of -- gives you the opportunity to hit recovery shots as well, I think.

“We're going to have different wind directions this week, out of the south definitely for the first day, maybe day and a half, then potentially a little bit of north coming in again. Today was out of the north.

“So my practice trip was valuable because it was more of a south wind, so hopefully get a little bit more of a feel of how tomorrow is going to play for us versus today.

"That's another reason why I was not massively intent today on exactly how the course was playing because I'm not sure we're going to get that feel again. We'll see what happens on the weekend.

“But yeah, I think there's a lot of birdie opportunities on this course as well. It does give up some birdies. I think you need to be positive.