What time does Rory McIlroy tee off at PGA Championship 2025 and how much prize money could he win? Everything you need to know ahead of the tournament

Having secured Masters glory and created a piece of golfing history in the process, Rory McIlroy makes the trip to Quail Hollow this week looking to seal further major success at the PGA Championship.

The world number two became only the sixth player in history of complete a career grand slam following his play-off triumph over Justin Rose at Augusta last month, joining an exclusive club which includes the likes of Jack Nicklaus and Tiger Woods.

Ticking off the Masters – a feat which came 14 years after taking a lead into the final day and 11 on from his last major win – has helped ease the pressure on McIlroy, which could be ominous for the competition.

The 36-year-old is aiming to become the first golfer to win the season’s opening two majors since Jordan Spieth, who is looking to complete his own career grand slam this weekend, won the Masters and US Open in 2015

CHARLOTTE, NORTH CAROLINA - MAY 14: Rory McIlroy of Northern Ireland speaks to the media prior to the PGA Championship at Quail Hollow Country Club on May 14, 2025 in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Photo by Warren Little/Getty Images)

From tee times, past performances and prize money at stake, here’s everything you need to know ahead of the PGA Championship.

What time is Rory teeing off at and who is he playing with?

McIlroy is part of an all-star grouping, playing alongside world number one Scottie Scheffler and defending champion Xander Schauffele in the opening two rounds.

The trio will get their tournament underway on Thursday at 13:22 BST (08:22 local time) before teeing off at 18:47 BST (13:47 local time) for Friday’s round two.

Is Rory the favourite to win?

Given McIlroy won the Masters and currently sits atop the FedExCup Rankings, it’s not surprising to see the bookmakers have him as their pre-tournament favourite, but it’s certainly close!

He’s currently priced around 9/2 while Scheffler, who won the CJ Cup Byron Nelson earlier this month, is available around 5/1, so there’s really not much splitting the pair.

Bryson DeChambeau (15/2), Justin Thomas, Schauffele and Jon Rahm (all 16/1) are also well-fancied for a good run.

How much prize money will the winner get?

While there’s no official confirmation yet on the winner’s cheque, it’s likely to exceed the $3.33million which Schauffele banked for last year’s victory.

In total, the 2024 prize pool stood at $18.5million with many predicting that number will be closer to $20million this time around.

How has Rory played at Quail Hollow in the past?

Answer: Very well!

McIlroy has won the Wells Fargo Championship (now known as the Truist Championship) four times at the North Carolina course and the fact the PGA Championship is being staged here has provided his supporters with further cause for optimism.

Another staggering stat which goes in McIlroy’s favour is that since his debut in 2010, his cumulative score to par in 50 rounds at Quail Hollow is -102 – the next best is Rickie Fowler (-47, 45 rounds).

Former Ryder Cup captain Paul McGinley also posted that three of McIlroy’s five best-ever ball-striking performances (strokes gained) have came at the Charlotte venue.

What has Rory said in the build-up?

On enjoying the moment: “I have achieved everything that I wanted, I’ve done everything I’ve wanted to do in the game.

“I dreamed as a child of becoming the best player in the world and winning all the majors. I’ve done that. Everything beyond this, for however long I decide to play the game competitively, is a bonus.

“If I can just try to get the best out of myself each and every week, I know what my abilities are. I know the golf that I can play.

“And if I keep turning up and just trying to do that each and every week, especially in these four big ones a year, I know that I’ll have my chances.

“I’ve always said I’m never going to put a number on it. I’ve talked about trying to become the best European ever or the best international player ever or whatever that is.

“But again, the numbers tell one story, but it mightn’t be the full story.

“I feel like I sort of burdened myself with the career grand slam stuff, and I want to enjoy this.

“I want to enjoy what I’ve achieved, and I want to enjoy the last decade or whatever of my career, and I don’t want to burden myself by numbers or statistics. I just want to go and try to play the best golf I can.”

On DeChambeau revealing McIlroy didn’t talk to him during their final Masters round: “I don’t know what he was expecting.

“We’re trying to win the Masters. I’m not going to try to be his best mate out there.

“Look, everyone approaches the game different ways. I was focused on myself and what I needed to do. That’s really all that it was.