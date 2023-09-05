Here, the PA news agency looks at the 12 players in captain Luke Donald’s side for the biennial contest from September 29 to October 1.

AUTOMATIC QUALIFIERS

Jon Rahm (Spain)

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Northern Ireland's Rory McIlroy. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

Age: 28

Caps: 2 (2018, 2021)

Record: Won 4 Lost 3 Halved 1

Won three of his first five events of the year and then added his second major title in the Masters in April, also finishing tied second in the Open Championship. Won just one of his three matches in Paris but it was a vital one, beating Tiger Woods in the singles. Europe’s stand-out performer at Whistling Straits with three-and-a-half points from five matches.

Viktor Hovland (Norway)

Age: 25

Caps: 1 (2021)

Record: Won 0 Lost 3 Halved 2

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Earned just a point from five matches at Whistling Straits and will be expected to deliver much more in Rome after ending the season with back-to-back wins in the BMW Championship and Tour Championship to claim the FedEx Cup title. Partnered three different players in 2021, giving Donald either welcome flexibility or a selection headache.

Age: 34

Caps: 6 (2010, 2012, 2014, 2016, 2018, 2021)

Record: Won 12 Lost 12 Halved 4

Was in tears after winning his singles at Whistling Straits as he felt he had let the side down by suffering three heavy defeats over the first two days. Produced a brilliant birdie-birdie finish to win the Scottish Open in July and ended the PGA Tour season with 10 consecutive top-10 finishes.

Tyrrell Hatton (England)

Age: 31

Caps: 2 (2018, 2021)

Record: Won 2 Lost 4 Halved 1

Without a win since January 2021, but qualified via the World Points list after a consistent season which included a runners-up finish in the Players Championship, nine top 10s and just one missed cut. Played four matches at Whistling Straits but his caddie’s fitness following a knee operation could be a factor at a hilly venue in Rome.

Matt Fitzpatrick (England)

Age: 29

Caps: 2 (2016, 2021)

Record: Won 0 Lost 5 Halved 0

Has a miserable record in the Ryder Cup to date, sitting out the opening day at Hazeltine and then losing his foursomes match with Henrik Stenson before being sent out last in the singles and losing to 2023 US captain Zach Johnson. Also lost all three matches at Whistling Straits but won the US Open in 2022 and will surely be picked for a fourballs session this time around.

Robert MacIntyre (Scotland)

Age: 27

Caps: 0

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Won the Italian Open at host venue Marco Simone last September and solidified his position with second in the Scottish Open, where he made a stunning birdie on the last before being denied by McIlroy. Fourth in the penultimate qualifying event after playing with Donald the first two days.

CAPTAIN’S PICKS

Tommy Fleetwood (England)

Age: 32

Caps: 2 (2018, 2021)

Record: Won 4, Lost 2, Halved 2

Made his debut in 2018 and partnered Francesco Molinari to four wins, three of them against an American pairing containing Tiger Woods. Ran out of steam in the singles and was beaten 6&4 by Tony Finau. Without Molinari alongside, lost one and halved two of his matches in Wisconsin.

Shane Lowry (Ireland)

Age: 36

Caps: 1 (2021)

Record: Won 1 Lost 2 Halved 0

Went into the last event in the final automatic qualifying place in 2021 but was pushed out by Bernd Wiesberger and had to rely on a wild card. Won the first qualifying event, the 2022 BMW Championship, this time around but still required a pick after recording just one top-10 finish in 2023.

Justin Rose (England)

Age: 43

Caps: 5 (2008, 2012, 2014, 2016, 2018)

Record: Won 13 Lost 8 Halved 2

The former US Open champion was overlooked for a wild card in 2021 but ended a four-year victory drought on the PGA Tour in February’s AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am. Previously formed a strong partnership with Stenson, whose switch to LIV Golf cost him the captaincy of the side for Rome.

Sepp Straka (Austria)

Age: 30

Caps: 0

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The second Austrian to play in the Ryder Cup after Wiesberger, Straka won his second PGA Tour title in July and followed it a fortnight later with a tie for second in the Open. Also finished seventh in the US PGA Championship and was part of the victorious Continental Europe side in January’s Hero Cup.

Ludvig Aberg (Sweden)

Age: 23

Caps: 0

Former world number one amateur who finished first in the PGA Tour University rankings to earn his card and only turned professional in June. Shot 65 and 67 alongside Donald in the first two rounds of the Rocket Mortgage Classic and won the final qualifying event in Switzerland with a closing 64.

Nicolai Hojgaard (Denmark)

Age: 22

Caps: 0