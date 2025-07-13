Who is competing at The Open Championship 2025? Full field for Royal Portrush showpiece

The 2025 Open Championship is set to be Northern Ireland’s biggest-ever sporting event with around 278,000 fans expected across the week at Royal Portrush to watch golf’s biggest names in action.

One of the most prestigious tournaments in the sport, The Open Championship is back on the north coast for only the third time and first since Shane Lowry celebrated glory in 2019.

Rory McIlroy, who won the tournament in 2014, is the home favourite and will be seeking a second competition crown at a course where he holds the record after posting a sensational 61 in July 2005.

He faces stern competition from the likes of world number one Scottie Scheffler, who is looking to continue America’s proud recent Open record – three of the last four winners, including reigning champion Xander Schauffele, have hailed from the States.

Xander Schauffele is the reigning Open champion after sealing victory at Royal Troon. (Photo by Harry How/Getty Images)

Here’s everything you need to know about the field so far, how they’ve qualified and why the final list isn’t complete just yet.

How do players qualify for The Open?

There’s a whole host of ways players find their way into The Open field with all past champions under the age of 60 being invited back for the tournament alongside top-10 and ties from the previous year and the last six winners of the other three majors.

The world’s top-50 at the start of July, the top-25 in last year's Race to Dubai and those who reached the season-ending Tour Championship the last year all got a spot.

For the first time, the leading LIV Golf player who hasn’t already gained entry will be given a place at Royal Portrush and amateurs from various competitions will tee off alongside the elite in Northern Ireland.

The Open Qualifying Series offers players from around the world an opportunity to book their spot, and that brings us on nicely to why the full field hasn’t yet been finalised.

Are there still spots up for grabs?

Yes, three players from the Scottish Open will be making the trip for The Open Championship through the Qualifying Series.

Each event offers places in The Open to the highest-placed finishers who are not already exempt and it began in November with a competition held in Australia, where Ryggs Johnston, Curtis Luck and Marc Leishman secured their places.

Ryan Peake won The New Zealand Open while Dylan Naidoo, Marco Penge and Darren Fichardt all sealed spots at the South African Open Championship.

Others to come through the Qualifying Series include Corey Conners, Carlos Ortiz, Patrick Reed, Jason Kokrak and Sadom Kaewkanjana.

Who is competing at The Open?

Here’s the full list of players who will be featuring at The Open:

Åberg, Ludvig

Adam, Cameron

Akutsu, Mikiya

An, Byeong Hun

Axelsen, John

Berger, Daniel

Bezuidenhout, Christiaan

Bhatia, Akshay

Bloor, George

Bradley, Keegan

Brown, Daniel

Burmester, Dean

Burns, Sam

Campbell, Brian

Canter, Laurie

Cantlay, Patrick

Catlin, John

Cauley, Bud

Cave, Sebastian

Choi, K.J.

Cink, Stewart

Clark, Wyndham

Clarke, Darren

Conners, Corey

Couvra, Martin

Day, Jason

DeChambeau, Bryson

Detry, Thomas

Echavarria, Nico

Els, Ernie

English, Harris

Fang, Ethan

Farrell, OJ

Fichardt, Darren

Finau, Tony

Fitzpatrick, Matt

Fleetwood, Tommy

Fowler, Rickie

Fox, Ryan

Garcia, Sergio

Glover, Lucas

Graham, Connor

Greyserman, Max

Griffin, Ben

Guerrier, Julien

Hall, Harry

Harman, Brian

Harrington, Padraig

Hastings, Justin

Hatton, Tyrrell

Henley, Russell

Herbert, Lucas

Hidalgo Portillo, Angel

Hillier, Daniel

Hoge, Tom

Højgaard, Rasmus

Hoshino, Rikuya

Hovland, Viktor

Hughes, Mackenzie

Im, Sungjae

Imahira, Shugo

Jaeger, Stephan

Jakubcik, Filip

Johnson, Dustin

Johnson, Zach

Johnston, Ryggs

Jones, Frazer

Jordan, Matthew

Kaewkanjana, Sadom

Kanaya, Takumi

Kawamoto, Riki

Kim, Michael

Kim, Tom

Kimsey, Nathan

Kirk, Chris

Knipes, Curtis

Koepka, Brooks

Kokrak, Jason

Langasque, Romain

Lawrence, Thriston

Lee, Min Woo

Leishman, Marc

Leonard, Justin

Li, Haotong

Lindell, Oliver

Lowry, Shane

Luck, Curtis

MacIntyre, Robert

Manassero, Matteo

Matsuyama, Hideki

McCarthy, Denny

McCarty, Matt

McIlroy, Rory

McKibbin, Tom

McNealy, Maverick

Mickelson, Phil

Migliozzi, Guido

Molinari, Francesco

Morikawa, Collin

Naidoo, Dylan

Newman, Bryan

Niemann, Joaquin

Norgaard, Niklas

Norris, Shaun

Novak, Andrew

Olesen, Jacob Skov

Olesen, Thorbjørn

Oosthuizen, Louis

Ortiz, Carlos

Parry, John

Pavon, Matthieu

Peake, Ryan

Pendrith, Taylor

Penge, Marco

Poston, J.T.

Potgieter, Aldrich

Rahm, Jon

Rai, Aaron

Reed, Patrick

Rose, Justin

Rozner, Antoine

Saddier, Adrien

Sandborg, Jesper

Schauffele, Xander

Scheffler, Scottie

Scott, Adam

Smith, Cameron

Smith, Jordan

Smylie, Elvis

Soderberg, Sebastian

Song, Young-han

Spaun, J.J.

Spieth, Jordan

Stenson, Henrik

Straka, Sepp

Suh, Justin

Svensson, Jesper

Taylor, Nick

Teder, Richard

Theegala, Sahith

Thomas, Justin

Thompson, Davis

van Tonder, Daniel

Vegas, Jhonattan

Wallace, Matt

Walters, Justin

Waring, Paul

Westwood, Lee

Young, Cameron

Young, Daniel

Yu, Kevin

Zheng, Sampson