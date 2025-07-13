Who is competing at The Open Championship 2025? Full field for Royal Portrush showpiece
One of the most prestigious tournaments in the sport, The Open Championship is back on the north coast for only the third time and first since Shane Lowry celebrated glory in 2019.
Rory McIlroy, who won the tournament in 2014, is the home favourite and will be seeking a second competition crown at a course where he holds the record after posting a sensational 61 in July 2005.
He faces stern competition from the likes of world number one Scottie Scheffler, who is looking to continue America’s proud recent Open record – three of the last four winners, including reigning champion Xander Schauffele, have hailed from the States.
Here’s everything you need to know about the field so far, how they’ve qualified and why the final list isn’t complete just yet.
How do players qualify for The Open?
There’s a whole host of ways players find their way into The Open field with all past champions under the age of 60 being invited back for the tournament alongside top-10 and ties from the previous year and the last six winners of the other three majors.
The world’s top-50 at the start of July, the top-25 in last year's Race to Dubai and those who reached the season-ending Tour Championship the last year all got a spot.
For the first time, the leading LIV Golf player who hasn’t already gained entry will be given a place at Royal Portrush and amateurs from various competitions will tee off alongside the elite in Northern Ireland.
The Open Qualifying Series offers players from around the world an opportunity to book their spot, and that brings us on nicely to why the full field hasn’t yet been finalised.
Are there still spots up for grabs?
Yes, three players from the Scottish Open will be making the trip for The Open Championship through the Qualifying Series.
Each event offers places in The Open to the highest-placed finishers who are not already exempt and it began in November with a competition held in Australia, where Ryggs Johnston, Curtis Luck and Marc Leishman secured their places.
Ryan Peake won The New Zealand Open while Dylan Naidoo, Marco Penge and Darren Fichardt all sealed spots at the South African Open Championship.
Others to come through the Qualifying Series include Corey Conners, Carlos Ortiz, Patrick Reed, Jason Kokrak and Sadom Kaewkanjana.
Who is competing at The Open?
Here’s the full list of players who will be featuring at The Open:
Åberg, Ludvig
Adam, Cameron
Akutsu, Mikiya
An, Byeong Hun
Axelsen, John
Berger, Daniel
Bezuidenhout, Christiaan
Bhatia, Akshay
Bloor, George
Bradley, Keegan
Brown, Daniel
Burmester, Dean
Burns, Sam
Campbell, Brian
Canter, Laurie
Cantlay, Patrick
Catlin, John
Cauley, Bud
Cave, Sebastian
Choi, K.J.
Cink, Stewart
Clark, Wyndham
Clarke, Darren
Conners, Corey
Couvra, Martin
Day, Jason
DeChambeau, Bryson
Detry, Thomas
Echavarria, Nico
Els, Ernie
English, Harris
Fang, Ethan
Farrell, OJ
Fichardt, Darren
Finau, Tony
Fitzpatrick, Matt
Fleetwood, Tommy
Fowler, Rickie
Fox, Ryan
Garcia, Sergio
Glover, Lucas
Graham, Connor
Greyserman, Max
Griffin, Ben
Guerrier, Julien
Hall, Harry
Harman, Brian
Harrington, Padraig
Hastings, Justin
Hatton, Tyrrell
Henley, Russell
Herbert, Lucas
Hidalgo Portillo, Angel
Hillier, Daniel
Hoge, Tom
Højgaard, Rasmus
Hoshino, Rikuya
Hovland, Viktor
Hughes, Mackenzie
Im, Sungjae
Imahira, Shugo
Jaeger, Stephan
Jakubcik, Filip
Johnson, Dustin
Johnson, Zach
Johnston, Ryggs
Jones, Frazer
Jordan, Matthew
Kaewkanjana, Sadom
Kanaya, Takumi
Kawamoto, Riki
Kim, Michael
Kim, Tom
Kimsey, Nathan
Kirk, Chris
Knipes, Curtis
Koepka, Brooks
Kokrak, Jason
Langasque, Romain
Lawrence, Thriston
Lee, Min Woo
Leishman, Marc
Leonard, Justin
Li, Haotong
Lindell, Oliver
Lowry, Shane
Luck, Curtis
MacIntyre, Robert
Manassero, Matteo
Matsuyama, Hideki
McCarthy, Denny
McCarty, Matt
McIlroy, Rory
McKibbin, Tom
McNealy, Maverick
Mickelson, Phil
Migliozzi, Guido
Molinari, Francesco
Morikawa, Collin
Naidoo, Dylan
Newman, Bryan
Niemann, Joaquin
Norgaard, Niklas
Norris, Shaun
Novak, Andrew
Olesen, Jacob Skov
Olesen, Thorbjørn
Oosthuizen, Louis
Ortiz, Carlos
Parry, John
Pavon, Matthieu
Peake, Ryan
Pendrith, Taylor
Penge, Marco
Poston, J.T.
Potgieter, Aldrich
Rahm, Jon
Rai, Aaron
Reed, Patrick
Rose, Justin
Rozner, Antoine
Saddier, Adrien
Sandborg, Jesper
Schauffele, Xander
Scheffler, Scottie
Scott, Adam
Smith, Cameron
Smith, Jordan
Smylie, Elvis
Soderberg, Sebastian
Song, Young-han
Spaun, J.J.
Spieth, Jordan
Stenson, Henrik
Straka, Sepp
Suh, Justin
Svensson, Jesper
Taylor, Nick
Teder, Richard
Theegala, Sahith
Thomas, Justin
Thompson, Davis
van Tonder, Daniel
Vegas, Jhonattan
Wallace, Matt
Walters, Justin
Waring, Paul
Westwood, Lee
Young, Cameron
Young, Daniel
Yu, Kevin
Zheng, Sampson
Reitan, Kristoffer
