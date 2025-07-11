In a world-first for golf, Spidercam technology will bring used during The 153rd Open at Royal Portrush. The camera will be suspended above the 18th arena. (Photo The R&A)

Viewers watching next week’s Open Championship at Royal Portrush are set to be closer than ever to the action as spidercam technology makes its debut.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The four-point wire-cam system will provide immersive experiences of play unlike any seen before in a live TV production for golf.

It has been used widely in TV coverage of other major sports, including football, rugby and cricket in the UK and will complement existing technology, including a plane camera, aerial drones, bunker-cameras and Toptracer, which has been introduced in recent years by The R&A and European Tour Productions to enhance live coverage of The Open for fans.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Suspended above the 18th green, aerial views and unique angles will bring to life the natural undulations of the hole and short shots around the green before the greatest walk in golf is captured as the Champion Golfer of the Year is crowned on Sunday, July 20. Furthermore, during approach shots it will be in a resting position behind the 18th green.

The Open offers 48 hours of main coverage over the four rounds of the Championship making it the longest single feed in golf, providing action via broadcast partners worldwide, including Sky Sports in the UK and NBC in the USA.

Neil Armit, Chief Commercial Officer at The R&A, said: “The Open stands among the world’s greatest sporting occasions, an event that calls for the highest standards in live television production to ensure that millions of viewers worldwide can witness every moment, every detail of play and every chapter in the unfolding story of this historic Championship.

“We have worked closely with European Tour Productions and their production partners IMG to invest in cutting-edge broadcast technology and believe that Spidercam will bring millions of fans a new perspective of the action from Royal Portrush with incredible detail and accessibility wherever they are in the world.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad