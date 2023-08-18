Brown added a second round of 66 to his opening 64 to reach 11 under par in an event sanctioned by the DP World Tour, LPGA Tour and Ladies European Tour, which sees male and female players compete at the same time.

McKibbin’s opening-day Galgorm issues which resulted in an eight-over round led to cut concerns going into Castlerock.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

However, seven birdies by McKibbin – including three on the bounce over holes 11, 12 and 13 – and only one bogey moved the 20-year-old back to two over overall and six under for the second day.

Northern Ireland’s Tom McKibbin after playing his second shot at Castlerock on the 18th hole of the ISPS HANDA World Invitational presented by AVIV Clinics. (Photo by Andrew Redington/Getty Images)

Brown’s compatriot Alex Fitzpatrick and Spain's Angel Hidalgo were Brown's nearest challengers on five under par, with England's Eddie Pepperell and Scotland's Connor Syme part of a five-strong group on three under.

Northern Ireland’s Dermot McElroy, Jonathan Caldwell, JR Galbraith and Cormac Sharvin each missed the cut.

It was a far tighter affair in the women's event as American Marissa Steen reached halfway on three under par to enjoy a one-shot lead over Germany's Esther Henseleit, with England's Gabriella Cowley in a four-way tie on one under.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Northern Ireland’s Stephanie Meadow will head into weekend play thanks to a level-par 73 that featured two birdies and two bogeys at Castlerock for two over overall.

Olivia Mehaffey and amateur Jessica Ross, both from Northern Ireland, missed the cut.

Brown admitted he was at something of a loss to explain his sizeable lead, although the world number 384 came into the event on the back of an impressive tie for seventh in the Barbasol Championship, an event co-sanctioned by the DP World Tour and PGA Tour.

"I think the last two events, Denmark and then the Barbasol in America, I had two good finishes there and I felt like I've done enough to keep my card for next year," the 28-year-old said. "It feels as though the shackles are off a little bit.