Rory McIlroy and his Ryder Cup team-mates are using virtual reality headsets to help them get used to the hostile reception they are set to receive in front of a passionate crowd in New York.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

As Europe are aiming to secure their first Ryder Cup on American soil since 2012, captain Luke Donald has given the green light for the new approach to help his players get used to the unfriendly welcome expected at Bethpage.

Whilst not disclosing what messages they are exactly hearing through the headsets, McIlroy did acknowledge that he asked contributors to "go as far as you want" in terms of the abuse levels.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He told Sky Sports: "You can get them to say whatever you want them to say.

Northern Ireland's Rory McIlroy arriving at Heathrow Airport before flying to New York with Team Europe on Sunday ahead of the Ryder Cup. (Photo by Andrew Redington/Getty Images)

"You can go as close to the bone as you like.

"We are doing everything we can to best prepare ourselves for what it is going to feel like.

"But nothing can really prepare you until you're actually in that. You can wear all the VR headsets you want and do all the different things we've been trying to do to get ourselves ready but once the first tee comes on Friday it's real and we just have to deal with whatever's given."

In the 2016 edition, Masters champion McIlroy complained about the American crowd overstepping boundaries and he spoke back to them at Hazeltine.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

However, he plans to adopt a different approach this time around as Donald’s men aim to retain the crown when the action gets under way from September 26-28.

"I understand that you have to do a better job of putting the blinkers on and not seeing and hearing everything out there as well," McIlroy explained. "It wasn't a great comment but I shouldn't have reacted.

"We're going to have more support in New York than we had in Whistling Straits [2021] just in terms of Covid isn't a thing anymore. It's definitely more of a cosmopolitan city, more of a melting pot and more backgrounds and people identify as part European or whatever it is.