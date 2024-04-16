Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A report by London's financial newspaper "City A.M." claimed the Northern Irishman was on the verge of joining the breakaway tour for a staggering $850 million.

City A.M. claim that two sources have told them that they believe "a deal is close" for McIlroy to join LIV for $850 million, plus around two per cent equity in the competition.

Sky Sports golf correspondent Jamie Weir stated on social media: "I’m told this story is complete nonsense."

Additionally, in an e-mail sent to the Irish Independent, McIlroy's manager Sean O’Flaherty said the potential switch was "Fake news. Zero truth."

World number two McIlroy has been one of the strongest advocates for the PGA and DP World Tours after the inception of the LIV series rocked the golf landscape.