Hundreds of children take part in Summer Sports Day

A celebration of sport, fun, and friendship for young people, the Belfast Summer Sports Day serves as the highlight of Better’s Summer Schemes, which have been attended by 2,800 children across Belfast this summer.

Participating children were given the opportunity to try their hands at a range of sporting activities – tennis, netball, basketball, hockey, dodgeball, rugby, cricket, Gaelic football, football, fencing, athletics, sports day games, and tug of war, making new friends from across all parts of the city.

Children were represented on the day from Brook, Olympia, Andersonstown, Avoniel, Templemore, Ballysillan, Shankill, Falls, Whiterock, Grove and Lisnasharragh leisure centres.

The 2025 Better Summer Schemes have seen another record-breaking year, with 2,800 children attending programmes delivered at 13 of Belfast’s 16 Better leisure centres, operated by social enterprise, GLL. The summer scheme has also had a positive local economic impact, with a total of 78 Summer Scheme staff employed to ensure a safe and engaging experience for all participants.

In addition to the main scheme, specialist camps including a gymnastics-specific camp and Active and Able programmes have supported a further 90 young people to get involved in physical activity this summer.

Active and Able camps are designed specifically to support children and young people with learning or physical disabilities. Delivered in partnership with Active Youth NI, these inclusive and accessible camps are led by experienced, qualified coaches who ensure every participant can join in safely, actively, and enjoyably.

Running across three centres during the summer, each daily session runs from 1:30 pm to 3:30 pm, creating a supportive space where disabled young people have equitable access to sport and physical activity.

Jonathan Michael, regional business manager with GLL said: “It’s incredible to see so many young people out enjoying sport today. Our Summer Schemes are all about helping children stay active, build confidence, and form friendships that last beyond the summer. We’re proud of the inclusive and dynamic programme we’ve delivered this year – and days like today are the perfect way to celebrate it.

“GLL’s mission is centred on expanding access, improving inclusivity, and ensuring that every child, regardless of ability or background, has the chance to enjoy the benefits of sport. The energy and enthusiasm we’ve seen this summer shows just how powerful these programmes can be in shaping positive experiences and building stronger communities.”

