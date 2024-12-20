"I felt so nervous": Mark Allen comments on missing out on potential 'Golden Ball' opportunity during win against Mark Selby at Riyadh Season Snooker Championship

Johnny McNabb
By Johnny McNabb

News & Sports Journalist

Published 20th Dec 2024, 12:04 BST
Updated 20th Dec 2024, 12:06 BST

Mark Allen admitted he felt "so, so nervous" as he aimed to complete a maximum break - plus the additional golden ball for a 167 - during his match against Mark Selby at the Riyadh Season Snooker Championship.

The Antrim man was on a break of 65 and if he had completed the maximum, it would have given him the opportunity to pot the 20-point ‘golden ball’, which sits on the bottom cushion for as long as a maximum break is possible.

The feat has yet to be achieved in the second edition of the event and is worth an eye-catching £790k ($1million) - an amount doubled from last year's tournament.

After a fluked black, Allen looked on course to have a crack at the whooping prize but broke down on 65, with Selby going on to steal the frame.

Mark Allen admitted he felt nerves as he aimed to become the first player to complete the 'Golden Ball' maximum break
Mark Allen admitted he felt nerves as he aimed to become the first player to complete the 'Golden Ball' maximum break

The world number five put that behind him to level at 2-2 and then compiled scores of 76 and 75 to get over the line.

"The one in the third frame, I felt so, so nervous," Allen told World Snooker Tour's social media platforms.

"When I fluked the black after missing, I thought 'is this maybe meant to be'?

"Especially because the black I missed brought the awkward red off the cushion and suddenly they are all there - apart from the two below the pink.

"I just got a bit excited and took my eye off the next black.

"I'd have loved to have potted a few more and just see how I would've handled the pressure late on because I was really nervous as it was on 65.

"Mark does what Mark does and clears up which put me under pressure at 2-1."

Allen faces seven-time world champion Ronnie O'Sullivan on Friday, with Luca Brecel meeting Mark Williams in the other semi-final clash.

