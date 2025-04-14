Rory McIlroy poses with the Masters trophy in his green jacket after victory at Augusta | Getty Images

A famous quote from Jack Nicklaus adorns the wall of the Augusta National golf shop which is visible for all Patrons to see.

It reads: ‘Golf is deceptively simple and endlessly complicated. It satisfies the soul and frustrates the intellect.’

I think it’s a saying that Rory McIlroy should adopt after his latest Sunday afternoon at the Masters.

He never knows how to do things the easy way. But all was forgiven when he fell to his knees on the 18th green and burst into tears after his play-off final victory over Justin Rose.

Blimey, there probably wasn’t a dry eye in the house when he hugged daughter Poppy in front of the world’s eyes and remained highly emotional as we went to sign his card.

The weight of the world had finally been lifted off his shoulders. Rory has finally secured golfing immortality after becoming only the sixth man in the history of the game to win golf’s grand slam.

And I’m ecstatic that I was there to see history being made - after six years of making the annual pilgrimage.

For such a wee country, Northern Ireland has produced some sporting heavyweights down the years. The Holywood man already possessed icon status after securing four major championships before this weekend.

Now he represents greatness personified as he becomes the latest owner of that famous green jacket and joins an elite group of only six to say they’ve won it all.

Take a bow, Rory, you deserved it.

Rory McIlroy wins heavyweight battles with Bryson DeChambeau and Justin Rose

Rory McIlroy celebrates his Masters play-off win against Justin Rose | Getty Images

Pulling it all together when hope was fading after completing 72 energy-sapping holes was a true test of character and resilience and showed the 35-year-old does have the mental strength that many have questioned as his wait for victory at Augusta National continued.

It was in the back of many people’s when he went head-to-head with Bryson DeChambeau in the final group on Sunday - and it probably raised its ugly head again numerous times throughout his final round as the lead changed hands on multiple occasions.

Like a true heavyweight championship battle, early blows were exchanged with DeChambeau - and Rory did look on the ropes after a nightmare start to his round cancelled out his two shot advantage.

But with the walk between holes reminiscent of a boxing ring walk that the likes of Barry McGuigan or Carl Frampton will have been more accustomed to, the world No2 came out fighting and soon saw off the challenge his American opponent threatened.

The only thing was, though, with the LIV Golfer finally out of the way, Rose was preparing himself for a street fight thanks to a superb final round 66 and McIlroy carding an incredible three bogeys and a double bogey down the back nine - including at the last where a drop shot set up a winner takes all scrap to the death.

Having been put through the mill over the previous five-and-a-half-hours of battle, many would have forgiven the 35-year-old for running out a steam on an emotionally draining day.

Yet somehow he managed the strength and put up the fight of his life to claim victory with one last birdie in that single hole play-off,

The emotions Rory displayed immediately after sinking his put will live long in the memory.

His tearful reference to mum Rosie and dad Gerry who watched on from home in Northern Ireland before being presented with his green jacket by Scottie Scheffler in the Butler Cabin was also very poignant, too.

It will no doubt take time for it all to sink in. But what is already clear - as a small wee country, Northern Ireland stands immensely proud of it’s sporting son.