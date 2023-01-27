A week of goalie changes across the EIHL

Sheffield Steelers confirmed the departure of Swedish netminder Oscar Östlund. After picking up an injury in pre-season, Östlund was placed in injured reserve and did not ice in a competitive EIHL fixture.

“Oskar is due to come off the IR (injury reserve) this week and we had a chat about our current situation, he understood that Greener (Matt Greenfield) is our guy here moving forward and that I could not promise him a string of games to get him into form,” explained Aaron Fox.

“After the conversation, he has asked for his release to pursue an option to play more games in Europe.”

Hayden Lavigne who has signed for the Sheffield Steelers. Picture: Mark Ferris

Fox added: "If this was most any other league with a long play-off format things would likely have been different but with the situation we are currently in and the League being so tight our plan is to ride Greener here.

“With Osty not playing much last year and how things have gone this year he really wants and needs to play and we weren’t going to hold him back from that so have agreed to release him effective immediately.”

The Steelers strengthened with the signing of Hayden Lavigne, who was released by Manchester Storm earlier in the week. Lavigne was not the only goalie moving - Peyton Jones was released by Belfast Giants and immediately picked up by Nottingham Panthers. The Panthers let Jack Berry go as part of the moves.