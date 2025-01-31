Adam Keefe pleased with results but there are plenty more games yet to be played

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Belfast Giants’ head coach Adam Keefe is taking plenty of positives from last weekend’s four pointer, including a superb win against the Devils in Cardiff.

He said: “It was a really big weekend for us last week. Obviously with the standings in the league being so tight this season we need to pick up some big wins and that's what we did.”

Keefe continued: “It is great to be where we are right now in the league. That having been said, there is still a lot of big hockey games coming up for us, and we are going to need to win them as well.

“There are about 21 games left in the league, plus the big Challenge Cup games too, and they are games are against teams who are chasing us.

Belfast Giants' head coach Adam Keefe. Picture: Darren Kidd/Presseye

“We can't lose sight of the fact that there is still a long way to go, and a lot more hockey games to be won.”

Looking back at the win against Coventry he said: “Coventry are a team that have been pretty good this season so far.

“They have taken some points of us already this season, so we knew that they would come to the SSE and give is a hard game.”

And while the Giants' travel to Cardiff was impacted by Storm Herminia, Keefe was “proud of the effort” that the squad put in.

He explained: “The win in Cardiff was a big one for us. Obviously, I am really proud of the effort that the guys put into that game.

“We had to deal with a lot of issues because of the storm, we had a real tough travel day on Sunday.

“We had to alter to our plans to travel to Bristol instead of Cardiff to ensure that we got across for the game.

“I thought that the players had every excuse to allow excuses to be a factor for that game.

“Credit to the players they showed mental strength that day. They understood the impact of that game on the league standings.”

The Giants are back on to road this weekend to Scotland.

Keefe said: “They can be tricky games for sure. Fife is never an easy place to play in, no matter where you might be in the standings.

“They have not had the success that they had hoped for this season but that doesn't make them any less of a threat.”

He added: “Then we travel up to Dundee to play the Stars. Again, this a place that we have struggled in in the past.

“They have a very good team as well and there are simply no easy games any more.