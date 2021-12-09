Back-to-back boost for Beskorowany

Press Eye - Belfast, Northern Ireland - 07th November 2021 - Photo by William Cherry/Presseye Belfast Giantsâ€TM Tyler Beskorowany with Glasgow Clanâ€TMs Colin Campbell during Sundays Elite Ice Hockey League game at the SSE Arena, Belfast. Photo by William Cherry/Presseye

They were back on the road to Scotland with the Fife Flyers first up before facing the Glasgow Clan at their home barn at Braehead.

All round it was a much better weekend for the Giants with the side scoring nine goals across the two games, with three in Fife and whopping six goals against Glasgow, and overall the Giants having more than 130 shots on goal against 51 shots on the Giants’ goal. Indeed head coach Adam Keefe remarked that his side had had a “flawless performance” against the Clan last Sunday.

Most impressively goalie Tyler Beskorowany notched up a further two shut outs in the EIHL campaign.

It was the first back-to-back shut out for a Giants goalie since Stephen Murphy achieved the same feat in March/April 2012.

Reflecting on the past two week Beskorowany says: “The weekend before we felt that we really should have taken the four points, instead of dropping them.

“To come out with no points last weekend was pretty tough on us all. Going into last weekend we had to focus on getting back to playing the right way. I felt that we did that well.

“We didn’t give either Fife or Glasgow any time or space with the puck. We were able to capitalise on our chances, which is so important when you want to win.”

Beskorowany believes that while everyone may be focused on his two shut outs he feels that they are much more a whole team effort.

He remarks: “Anytime that you can get a shut out in this league is a positive.

“I think they shut outs go back to our entire team and their preparedness, it’s not just me who records the shut out, its everyone on the team.

“Not giving the opposition any opportunities and stopping them getting any momentum is so important. When you do that you can be assured that the puck won’t find the back of your net.

“The guys had plenty of shots on goal up front and that made my job back in nets.