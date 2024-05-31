Belfast Giants: Barriga back to deal with ‘unfinished business’ after injury

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

After picking up a devastating season-ending injury early last year Elijiah Barriga didn't get an opportunity to shine in his first season with the Belfast Giants.

But the great news is that Barriga will re-join the Giants for the upcoming 2024/25 season.

The 28-year-old is no stranger to the Elite Ice Hockey League (EIHL) or The SSE Arena, Belfast, the California-born forward spent the 2022/23 season with fellow EIHL side, Dundee Stars, during which he registered 65 total points in 62 games in all competitions.

Making the move across the water to Belfast in May 2023, Barriga sustained a season-ending injury and was ruled out of the remainder of the 2023/24 season after just four appearances for the Giants.

Elijiah Barriga didn't get an opportunity to sign in his first season with the Belfast Giants. He is back to deal with ‘unfinished business’ after injury. Photo by William Cherry/Presseye

Adam Keefe, head coach of the Belfast Giants, said: “We’re delighted that Elijiah will be coming back to Belfast this season. Elijiah’s season finished prematurely last year, and it was such a shame to see his time with us cut short through injury.

“That said, Elijiah’s determination and mindset to get back to full strength is a testament to his character, and I don’t doubt that he’ll find success as a Giant come next season.”

Prior to turning professional in 2022, Barriga skated with the American International College in the National Collegiate Athletic Association Division One.

In four seasons with the Yellow Jackets, Barriga was a part of seven championship-winning sides, totalling 62 points in 107 appearances.

Commenting on returning to the Belfast Giants, Elijiah Barriga said: “I’m really excited to get back in teal after an unfortunate season last year.

“I feel like I have a lot of unfinished business and hope to play my part in helping the team to win games and raise some more trophies this coming season.”

2024/25 Belfast Giants season tickets are on sale now.