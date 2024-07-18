Belfast Giants: Beattie and Alderson are re-signed on two-way contracts with Solway Sharks

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

The Stena Line Belfast Giants have confirmed the re-signings of up-and-coming defenceman Kell Beattie and forward Mason Alderson on two-way contracts with Solway Sharks for the 2024/25 season.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The news comes hot on the heels on the announcement that Belfast-born forwards Mack Stewart and Carter Hamill had also re-signed with the Giants on two-way contracts with National Ice Hockey League side Milton Keynes Lightning.

A product of the Junior Belfast Giants setup, the upcoming 2024/25 campaign will mark Belfast-born Beattie’s fourth two-way season with the Giants and Sharks, having initially joined the Dumfries-based side ahead of the 2021/22 season.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Last season, 20-year-old Beattie notched 15 total points in 46 games for the Sharks and was named as the club’s young player of the year.

Kell Beattie has re-signed with the Belfast Giants. Picture: William Cherry/Presseye

Commenting on re-signing for the 2024/25 season, Kell Beattie said: “I’m really happy to extend my two-way deal this season. It’s a great privilege to be part of such a great organisation again and my hometown team. I can’t wait to be back in action this season.”

Meanwhile, 22-year-old Mason Alderson will also rejoin the Solway Sharks, marking his second successive two-way season with the National Ice Hockey League side.

London-born Alderson, who made three appearances for the Belfast Giants during the 2023/24 season, recorded 21 total points in 35 games for the Sharks.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Alderson said: “I’m incredibly pleased to be returning for a second season with the Belfast Giants. Once again, I’m eager to expand my role and elevate my game on the ice as opportunities arise. I look forward to being back in front of the amazing fans at The SSE Arena, Belfast, and hope to help bring some silverware back to Belfast in the process.”

Mason Alderson has re-signed with the Belfast Giants. Picture: William Cherry/Presseye

During their careers to date, both Beattie and Alderson have gained experience with Great Britain at U18 and U20 levels, making a combined 35 appearances between 2017 and 2024.

Alderson was appointed captain of Great Britain at the 2019 International Ice Hockey Federation World U18 Championship Division 1 Group B Tournament in Hungary, having been named Forward of the Tournament at the 2018 championships in Estonia the season prior.

Adam Keefe, head coach of the Belfast Giants, added: “We’re pleased to be continuing to support Kell and Mason’s development, alongside Solway Sharks.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad