Belfast Giants: Bo Hanson joins Giants from Danish side Aalborg Pirates
and live on Freeview channel 276
From Boise, the Idaho native arrives in Belfast, from the Danish side the Aalborg Pirates who play in the Metal Ligaen.
Last season with Aalborg Hanson notched up 34 total points in 65 appearances in all competitions, contributing towards a strong season for the Danish side.
Jeff Mason, associate coach of the Belfast Giants, said: “We’re pleased to have been able to bring Bo to Belfast.
“Bo is coming off a strong season in Aalborg, and possesses good size and skating ability, both of which allow him to contribute on both sides of the puck.
“He will be a great addition to our roster, and I look forward to working with him next season.”
Mason continued: “He’s a very versatile player, who's comfortable on either side of the puck, and he had a strong season in Aalborg last year.
“Bo will be a great addition to our roster, and I look forward to working with him next season.”
Hanson’s roots lay in the National Collegiate Athletic Association (NCAA), spending a collective five seasons with St Lawrence University, the University of Denver, and Northern Michigan University, icing 150 times in total. Ahead of the 2021/22 season, Hanson made the move to the ECHL, where he spent two seasons with the Wheeling Nailers and Iowa Heartlanders, making 42 appearances in total.
Commenting on joining the Belfast Giants, Bo Hanson said: “I’m super excited to be joining the Belfast Giants.
“I can’t wait to get to Belfast and play in front of the passionate fans that I’ve heard so much about. It looks like we’re building a strong team, and I hope that I can contribute to our success next season.”
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.