Belfast Giants Boxing Day game to go ahead

Steve Thornton, Belfast Giants head of hockey, pictured, commenting on the news that the Belfast Giants' Boxing Day match will go ahead said: “Players were back on the ice today preparing for Sunday and we are doing all we can to make Boxing Day a great game, on and off the ice.” Picture: Michael Cooper

Robust Covid entry requirements remain in place. In addition, in line with the guidance from the NI Executive, the organisation is encouraging all ticketholders to “lateral flow before you go”; to not share transport with anyone outside of their own household and limit their social interactions when at the game.

Fans are also reminded face coverings are mandatory and should be worn when moving through the arena, and whilst seated, unless you are eating and drinking, or you are exempt.

All ticket holders aged 18 or over are required to demonstrate their Covid status and should have one of the following available when requested by our venue staff:

- Proof of full Vaccination

- Proof of a Negative NHS Lateral Flow Test

- Proof of a Previous Positive PCR Result

- Proof of Participation in a Clinical Trial

- Proof of Medical Exemption

Under 18s are not required to show their Covid-19 certification but we would still encourage children aged 11 and over to take a lateral flow test prior to the event, where possible.

In the days that follow, the Giants organisation will fully review the guidance provided by the Executive and will update on any further measures that customers should be aware of. The latest information on Covid entry requirements will be available via The SSE Arena, Belfast website.

