Belfast Giants bring back fan favourites in triple signings boost

“This day has been a long time coming for both the club and the fans,” said Belfast Giants head coach Adam Keefe. “We’re gearing up to make a big impact when we get back on the ice in Belfast this season and these signings show we mean business.

“Darcy Murphy, Kevin Raine and Tyler Beskorowany are players of exceptional standing, each with significant on-ice achievements here in Belfast and elsewhere.”

Murphy, Raine and Beskorowany have status as firm fan favourites thanks to previous silverware success with the Stena Line-sponsored Giants.

Belfast Giants' Darcy Murphy pictured with the Elite Ice Hockey League trophy in 2019, Pic by PressEye Ltd.

“It’s going to be a new team, but you have to be ready for it,” said Murphy. “Every game counts - I have a good relationship with Adam Keefe and Steve Thornton and kept in touch over the last couple of years.

“I felt like it was a good fit and a good time to return.

“I’m excited to see all of the familiar faces...I’m excited to play hockey again in Belfast and I’m sure everyone else is excited after missing it for the last 15 months.”

Beskorowany described Giants fans as “the seventh man out there” and how “we thrive off that, and to be able to get that feeling back again - I can’t wait”.

Raine will now serve a fourth season in Northern Ireland.

“The people that you meet, the team-mates I’ve had and the experiences we’ve had on the ice create this slide show of really great memories,” he said. “Belfast is a special place for me, I wanted to return...to continue to play for the Belfast Giants.”

