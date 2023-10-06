Belfast Giants coach: Success ‘will always lead to players leaving teams’
Reflecting on his new squad he said: “There has been a big turnover in the squad since last season.
“Obviously, when you have success, you will have other teams around Europe looking to take players away from you.”
It is also the case for those who believe they have done all they can or who wish to retire.
He added: “And then you also have the case that some of the guys feel that they have achieved as much as they can with you and what to move on or were retirement, you can't fault anyone for that, it's just part of the game.
“It meant that we had to make those changes and that is what we have done. I am happy with the changes.”
That squad is on a learning curve says Keefe.
“We took a big step against Dundee when we went two goals down early in the game. It was a great comeback win for us.
“Such a win will help breed confidence in the group to know that we can been there before and we know how to change the script.
“It was nice to see the players fight back in that game and ultimately take control of that game. It is what I will be looking for throughout this season.”
The Giants are get their league campaign underway this weekend, they the Guildford Flames at the Spectrum on Saturday with a 6pm faceoff. The following day they play Cardiff Devils in Wales with a 6pm faceoff.