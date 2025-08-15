Belfast Giants coaching line-up now complete for 2025/26 season

The Belfast Giants have confirmed their coaching line-up for the 2025/26 season.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It sees the return of associate coach Jeff Mason and assistant coaches George Awada and Rob Stewart.

Mason, who notched more than 400 games for the Giants as a player between 2010 and 2018, spent three seasons behind the bench before pursuing a new challenge as head coach of the Dundee Stars for the 2022/23 campaign. Mason returned to Belfast the following season, and the 2025/26 campaign will mark the 43-year-old Massachusetts native’s sixth coaching at The SSE Arena, Belfast.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mason said: “It’s an honour to be part of the Belfast Giants. This club means a lot to me, and I’m excited about the direction we’re heading in. We’ve got a strong vision for the new season, and I’m ready to help bring it to life on the ice.”

Jeff Mason

Rounding out the Giants’ 2025/26 coaching lineup are multi-championship-winning Assistant Coaches, George Awada and Rob Stewart.

With over 600 combined playing appearances for the Giants, Awada and Stewart bring more than two decades of coaching experience to Belfast bench, with the upcoming season marking Awada’s fourth and Stewart’s 18th with the club.

Commenting on returning to the Belfast Giants, George Awada said: “Being part of the Giants family is a privilege.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Every season brings new challenges, but with the support from the fans and the talent we’re bringing in, I’m confident we can build on the success of last season and continue to compete for all the silverware on offer.”

Belfast Giants' coach George Awada. Photo by William Cherry/Presseye

Rob Stewart, assistant coach of the Belfast Giants, added: “I’m pleased to be coaching the team for another season.

“We know what’s expected at this club, and we’re committed to putting a team on the ice that can compete from the very first game through to the last.”

The Giants will be focusing on next weekend's pre-season double-header against Norwegian EliteHockey Ligaen side, Stavanger Oilers at the SSE Arena.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Oilers, based in the coastal city of Stavanger, are a well-established force in European ice hockey, having claimed multiple Norwegian championships, the most recent of which came in 2023.

Belfast Giants' coach Rob Stewart. Photo by William Cherry/Presseye

The Stavanger Oilers are also regular participants in the Champions Hockey League (CHL), having featured seven times between 2014 and 2024.