Belfast Giants confirm Mark Cooper’s retirement from professional ice hockey

The retirement and departure of club captain Mark Cooper has been confirmed by the Belfast Giants.

The announcement brings to a close a distinguished and exemplary career both on and off the ice.

The 33-year-old retires after four outstanding seasons with the Belfast Giants and over a decade in professional hockey, having played a pivotal role in one of the most successful eras in the club’s history. Since signing with the Giants in 2021, the Canadian forward has become a cornerstone of the organisation, recognised for his leadership, consistency, and unwavering professionalism.

Appointed captain ahead of the 2023/24 season, Cooper has led the Giants with humility, determination, and distinction, guiding the team through multiple championship campaigns and helping to share a strong, unified culture that will continue to resonate long after his departure.

Mark Cooper lifting the Challenge Cup at SSE Arena, Belfast, last season. Photo by William Cherry/Presseye

Adam Keefe, head coach of the Belfast Giants, said: “Coops embodies everything we strive for at this club – integrity, resilience, and an unrelenting commitment to the team.

“He has been a true leader in every sense of the word and someone who set the standard each and every day.

“Mark’s contributions to our success cannot be overstated, and his presence will be deeply missed, both in the locker room and on the ice.

“It has been a privilege to coach him, and I know he will go on to make a positive impact in whatever path he chooses next.”

Former Belfast Giants’ captain Mark Cooper who has announced his retirement from professional ice hockey. Photo by William Cherry/Presseye

During his tenure in Belfast, Cooper was a key contributor to the club’s trophy haul, including playing an integral role in winning the first-ever treble during the 2022/23 season.

His on-ice contributions – including more than 250 points in Giants colours – were matched only by his influence in the locker room, where he was widely respected for his dedication, poise, and ability to lead by example.

Commenting on his retirement, Mark Cooper said: “It was a true honour to be a Belfast Giant, and the memories that I have made throughout the last four years have been unforgettable.

“I want to thank the Belfast Giants organisation for the opportunity to make such good memories, and the people of Belfast for being so genuine and caring. Thanks for everything.”

Belfast Giants’ Mark Cooper and Elijiah Barriga celebrate a goal against the Cardiff Devils during in the Challenge Cup final at the SSE Arena, Belfast. Photo by William Cherry/Presseye

Cooper’s retirement marks the end of an era, but his legacy will remain firmly embedded in the club’s identity.