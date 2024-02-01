Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Ontario-born Speers began his major junior career with the Sault Ste. Marie Greyhounds, before he was drafted in the 3rd round, 67th overall, by the New Jersey Devils in the 2015 NHL Entry Draft. In 2016, Speers signed a three-year entry-level contract with the Devils, making his debut against the Florida Panthers in the opening game of the 2016/17 season. Speers made the move to fellow NHL side the Arizona Coyotes during the 2019/20 season, before departing North America to pursue a career in Europe.

Adam Keefe, head coach of the Belfast Giants, said: “We’re excited to bring Blake to Belfast. He’s a guy who has made it to the top level of hockey with his hard work and is highly motivated to come to Belfast and have an impact. Adding a centre with his experience at this time in the season is a big addition for us.”

Speers spent the 2022/23 season with Swedish side Västerås IK, icing over 40 times and helping the club qualify for the HockeyAllsvenskan playoffs. Before making the switch to Scandinavia, Speers notched over 200 appearances for the Binghamton Devils and the Tuscon Roadrunners in the AHL.

Blake Speers has signed with the Belfast Giants for the remainder of the 2023/24 season. Picture: Emma Wallskog/Bildbryån