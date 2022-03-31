Belfast Giants’ Conway focus on every game

Reflecting on last weekend’s double header against the Nottingham Panthers at the SSE Arena, which saw the Panthers claim an important away win, while the Giants come out winners on the second night, Conway believes that they have had to learn quickly from their mistakes.

“Its unacceptable to lose a game like we did last Friday, especially this late in the season and when we are making a push for the championship. So we were all a little disappointed in that.

“As a whole you can’t win every game, when you are playing against another team, they will be as keen as you on the win, we are all fighting for a win in the end of the day.

Belfast Giants' Scott Conway celebrates scoring against Nottingham Panthers during last Friday night's Elite Ice Hockey League game at the SSE Arena, Belfast. Picture: Darren Kidd/Presseye

“We had great start on both nights and then sat back a little in the second period in both games.

The Panthers took it to us a little bit. But in the last game coach Keefe told us that we had to learn from our mistakes. He told us that we couldn’t let this happen to games in a row.”

Conway added: “And that’s something about this team, we do learn quickly from our mistakes and for the most part we don’t let those mistakes happen to us again.

“I think my line contributed well this weekend but you have to do that every night.

Belfast Giants' Ciaran Long with Nottingham Panthers' Kevin Carr during last Friday night's Elite Ice Hockey League game at the SSE Arena, Belfast. Picture: Darren Kidd/Presseye

“The more that you can contribute the better chance we have of winning.”

Conway’s line was missing J J Piccinich on the first night because of illness but Conway jokes they did okay without him.

“But it definitely helps when you have a full line and that extra body, especially of his calibre,” he remarked.

“I think we made it work the first night and we just lacked a little bit of defence. If we can tighten up the defensive issues we would have been in great shape.”

Belfast Giants' Tyler Beskorowany with Nottingham Panthers' Robbie Baillargeon during last Saturday night's Elite League game at the SSE Arena, Belfast. Picture: William Cherry/Presseye

Conway believes, as the season comes to an end, every point available is an important point for the Giants.

“This is the way it is when you get to the end of a season and the points are close. Every game and every point matters just that little bit more. Especially when they are points against the likes of your Sheffields and Cardiffs.

“From a Belfast standpoint it was nice to see last weekend that the Steelers took points of the Devils in Cardiff, which now numerically means that they can no longer win the league, and that means it will be down to the two leaders, ourselves and the Steelers.

“We have to win every game that we can, whether that is against Glasgow, Guildford or Sheffield. We know that they [Sheffield] are going to be focused on winning every game that they can too.

Belfast Giants' JJ Piccinich with Nottingham Panthers' J C Brassard during last Saturday night's Elite League game at the SSE Arena, Belfast. Picture: William Cherry/Presseye