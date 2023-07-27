Belfast Giants defensive line almost complete with signing of Gendron

Most recently the Giants announced the signing the signing of 27-year-old Canadian defenceman, Miles Gendron for the upcoming 2023/24 season.

Hailing from Ontario, Canada, Gendron was part of the BCHL Championship squad in 2014/15 with the Penticton Vees before his enrolment at the University of Connecticut where he went on to play NCAA D1 hockey with UConn Huskies, during which time he played in the 2018 Friendship Four while wearing the ‘C’ at The SSE Arena, Belfast.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Gendron’s transition to pro hockey has seen him excel in various leagues during his career to date, with stints in the American Hockey League (AHL) with the Belleville Senators in 2019/20 and a loan period to the Colorado Eagles during the 2020/21 season. Mainly, since turning pro, he has spent much of his post-college career icing with top teams in the ECHL to include Brampton Beast, Newfoundland Growlers, Reading Royals, and the Utah Grizzlies; where he spent two seasons and wore the ‘A’ during his second in as many.

Miles Gendron has joined the Belfast Giants for the upcoming season. Picture: Storhamar Hockey

Anticipating his arrival in Belfast for the 2023/24 season, Miles Gendron said: “August cannot come quick enough. The Belfast Giants organisation have an excellent reputation and I'm so excited to be a part of the team there, the team is really shaping up to be a great group of guys for this season.

“In terms of my game, I’m going to leave my everything on the ice - I'm prepared to do what it takes to win. After all, we’ve got three trophy titles to defend.”

Last season, Miles Gendron played for Norwegian side, the Storhamar Dragons, further expanding his experience into European hockey; namely in the Fjordkraft-ligaen – the highest-level league in Norwegian hockey.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Commenting on his most recent roster addition for 2023/24, head coach Adam Keefe said: “We’re happy to have Miles’ name on our roster for this season. He brings a wealth of experience and skill to the table, and his presence on the ice will hugely contribute to our defensive core.

“He’s proven himself to be a dependable and dynamic blueliner, who can produce on the ice both defensively and offensively.”

Further signings are expected to be announced in the coming weeks – keep an eye on Belfast Giants’ website and social media channels for the latest news and signing announcements.