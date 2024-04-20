Belfast Giants’ Greg Printz celebrates scoring the winner in overtime against the Cardiff Devils during Saturday night’s EIHL Playoff semi-final at the Motorpoint Arena, Nottingham. (Photo by William Cherry/PressEye)

It will mark a rapid return to the Motorpoint Arena in Nottingham for the Stena Line-sponsored Giants following goals by Blake Speers and Greg Printz on Saturday across the semi-finals.

Daniel Tedesco’s early shot in the first period against the Devils tested Ben Bowns.

After a two-minute tripping penalty for Josh Roach, Jackson Whistle proved alert to deny the Devils and the Giants required a resolute defensive display to stand firm under sustained pressure.

Travis Brown’s block was key before the Giants’ attacking push off attempts by Ben Lake, Jacob Friend and Bobby MacIntyre.

Lake was then penalised for slashing, with Whistle producing a stop off Riley Brandt.

In the second period, Mark Cooper, Sean Norris, Kohei Sato and Oliver Cooper fired off attempts for the Giants as Bowns increased his tally of saves.

Cole Sandford spent time in the penalty box for roughing then Tedesco rattled the Devils’ bar before breaking the deadlock from Speers off Printz’ pass.

The Devils hit back over the third period through chances by Evan Mosey and Jamie Arniel but Bowns made another stop to frustrate Ciaran Long.

Mark Cooper was sent to the penalty box off a cross-check and the Devils’ pressure increased during powerplay with the reward a Cody Donaghey equaliser.

Across overtime, Bowns was on hand up against Roach and Tedesco but Whistle kept it level to deny Sandford.

With two minutes left on the clock, Printz converted off a Lake pass to cement Giants’ progress in dramatic fashion.