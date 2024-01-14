​Belfast Giants secured a four-point weekend from the double-header date with Nottingham Panthers at The SSE Arena.

Belfast Giants' Josh Roach (centre) up against Nottingham Panthers’ Carl Neill and Roy Hugo at the SSE Arena. (Photo by William Cherry/PressEye)

​The Stena Line-sponsored Giants scored in all three periods across Saturday’s 4-2 victory within the Elite League.

This wrapped up the double over Panthers following Friday’s 2-1 success at home.

On Saturday, the ‘Player of the Game’, Greg Printz, got the scoring under way, with Bobby MacIntyre, Ara Nazarian and Oliver Cooper also on the scoresheet as Tyler Beskorowany made 25 saves.

The Giants took the lead at 3:50 as Nazarian’s shot was saved by Rok Stojanovic but Printz was there to sweep in the rebound.

Printz turned provider with a lovely feed into the right circle for MacIntyre to snap home the one-timer at 8:00.

The Panthers would get on the board off Hugo Roy before Nazarian showed great strength to force the turnover at the blue line and play the one-two with Ben Lake to add the third.

Otto Nieminen found the net at 3-2 then, at 49:20, Cooper drove in from the boards and jammed it home.

On Friday, defenceman Will Cullen marked his return to the Giants with the winning goal.

The American struck the winner early in the second period after Nazarian had got the Giants on the board midway through the first period, with netminder Beskorowany making 38 saves to help backstop Adam Keefe’s side to a big win on home ice.