In a game where both sides have everything to play for it will always make for a feisty affair said Belfast Giants’ forward Ben Lake looking back at last week’s win against Red Bull Salzburg in the CHL.

“It was a big game. Both teams needed the win to keep their chances alive in the CHL,” explained Lake.

“In those games you expect it to be feisty for sure. We both wanted to win that game, the scrums in front of the net are always going to happen.

“Everyone is trying to get that edge of the other, so that’s to be expected. It was good to go out in the second and third period to push for the win.”

Lake added: “I am really delighted with that win tonight. Everyone worked hard to get that win. Right from Besko back in nets up to the front line, the defensive lines and forwards, we really deserved that one.

“We had to sustain a lot of pressure at times. Salzburg are a really good hockey team and they didn’t give up to much offensively for us to take advantage off.

“They shut our powerplay down well and limited out chances. We stuck with the plan for the game and we bared down on the kills when that was needed of us.

“Anything can happen in overtime and that's certainly what happened tonight, Teddy and Q made an amazing play at the end there to win us the game.”

Belfast Giants’ Ben Lake. Photo by William Cherry/Presseye

Lake says that the Giants have are pleased with their CHL campaign.

“We are pleased with how we have been playing in the CHL but the job isn’t done just yet,” he remarked.

“Our goal is to qualify for the next round of the CHL. We have a big game coming up against Dynamo Pardubice. That is going to be an even tougher test. There is a lot of belief in that locker room right now, so we need to keep playing the way that we have been.”

Lake says the squad is learning how to get wins in tricky games?

“It is great to see everyone buying in. Everyone has learnt the systems now.

“As the season goes on it is only going to get clearer for everyone on the team.

“It was great to get those wins in tough games, even in Fife, it is big for the group’s confidence that we can go into the third with a lead and see out a game.”

Going forward, while the Giants have enjoyed the win against Salzburg there are many more games ahead.

He said: “Over the last few years as a leadership group, it is our job to not let everyone get to high after those big games.

“There is always another game to be played and that has to remain our focus.

“Yes, we will enjoy this win and then move on to the next games.”