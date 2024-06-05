Belfast Giants: Giants complete 2024/25 coaching line-up now confirmed

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The Stena Line Belfast Giants have confirmed the return of associate coach Jeff Mason and assistant coaches George Awada and Rob Stewart for the 2024/25 season.

Mason, who notched over 400 games for the Giants as a player between 2010 and 2018, spent three seasons behind the bench as assistant coach, before pursuing a new challenge as head coach of the Dundee Stars for the 2022/23 season.

Last season, the 42-year-old Massachusetts native returned to Belfast, taking up the role of associate coach for the 2023/24 season.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Jeff Mason said: “I am very pleased to be returning next season, and look forward to contending for more trophies here in Belfast.

Belfast Giants’ coach Rob Stewart celebrates with the Playoff Trophy. Photo by William Cherry/Presseye

“The process of building the roster is well underway, and we’re excited for the season ahead.”

Rounding out the Giants’ 2024/25 coaching line-up are treble-winning coaches, George Awada and Rob Stewart.

With over 600 combined player appearances for the club, the upcoming season will mark Awada’s third and Stewart’s 17th behind the Giants’ bench.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Commenting on returning to the Belfast Giants, George Awada said: “I am very pleased to be back for another season behind the bench with the Giants.

Jeff Mason and Rob Stewart who have both been confirmed as coaches for the Belfast Giants next season. Photo by William Cherry/Presseye

“Last season was another valuable year of coaching for me, and I’m excited for a new campaign and getting to see the new team we are putting together in action.”

Meanwhile, Rob Stewart added: “It’s great to be back for another year, and I’m looking forward to getting started on a new season.

“We’ve had a good off season, recruiting and re-signing some really important players.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I think we’ve put ourselves in a good position to compete for all three trophies next season.”

Belfast Giants' assistant coach George Awada. Picture: Press Eye/Darren Kidd

2024/25 Belfast Giants season tickets are on sale now.

Earlier this week the Giants had confirmed the re-signing of 36-year-old netminder Andrew Dickson.

An unequivocal fan favourite, Dickson is among the longest tenured Giants in club history, with five Elite League championships, four Challenge Cups, and an Elite League Playoffs title to his name.

Initially making his debut for the Giants during the 2009/10 campaign, the 2024/25 season will mark the Ballymoney native’s 14th season in teal.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Belfast Giants' Andrew Dickson during the warm-up last season. Photo by William Cherry/Presseye

Andrew Dickson said: “Having been with the Giants for well over a decade now, I’ve been fortunate to have made lifelong memories with so many fantastic teammates, who I’m proud to call friends.