Belfast Giants: Giants complete 2024/25 coaching line-up now confirmed
Mason, who notched over 400 games for the Giants as a player between 2010 and 2018, spent three seasons behind the bench as assistant coach, before pursuing a new challenge as head coach of the Dundee Stars for the 2022/23 season.
Last season, the 42-year-old Massachusetts native returned to Belfast, taking up the role of associate coach for the 2023/24 season.
Jeff Mason said: “I am very pleased to be returning next season, and look forward to contending for more trophies here in Belfast.
“The process of building the roster is well underway, and we’re excited for the season ahead.”
Rounding out the Giants’ 2024/25 coaching line-up are treble-winning coaches, George Awada and Rob Stewart.
With over 600 combined player appearances for the club, the upcoming season will mark Awada’s third and Stewart’s 17th behind the Giants’ bench.
Commenting on returning to the Belfast Giants, George Awada said: “I am very pleased to be back for another season behind the bench with the Giants.
“Last season was another valuable year of coaching for me, and I’m excited for a new campaign and getting to see the new team we are putting together in action.”
Meanwhile, Rob Stewart added: “It’s great to be back for another year, and I’m looking forward to getting started on a new season.
“We’ve had a good off season, recruiting and re-signing some really important players.
“I think we’ve put ourselves in a good position to compete for all three trophies next season.”
2024/25 Belfast Giants season tickets are on sale now.
Earlier this week the Giants had confirmed the re-signing of 36-year-old netminder Andrew Dickson.
An unequivocal fan favourite, Dickson is among the longest tenured Giants in club history, with five Elite League championships, four Challenge Cups, and an Elite League Playoffs title to his name.
Initially making his debut for the Giants during the 2009/10 campaign, the 2024/25 season will mark the Ballymoney native’s 14th season in teal.
Andrew Dickson said: “Having been with the Giants for well over a decade now, I’ve been fortunate to have made lifelong memories with so many fantastic teammates, who I’m proud to call friends.
“I’ve had the opportunity to be a part of some truly historic moments with the club, and I can’t wait to get started on a new season, helping us to regain all three trophies next season.”
