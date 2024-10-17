Belfast Giants: Grant Mismash is confident in team’s winning mindset

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Belfast Giants’ forward Grant Mismash has been pleased with how his season has gone so far.

He said: “It’s been great so far. I think there are a lot of great guys on the team and I have been playing well.

“When you are getting a lot of contributions from everyone it really helps with your game.

“You just need to keep playing well, we are all here to win and want to help the team win, however we can.”

Belfast Giants’ Grant Mismash with Glasgow Clan’s Landon Bow during last Sunday’s Challenge Cup game at the SSE Arena, Belfast. Photo by William Cherry/Presseye

Last Sunday game against the Glasgow Clan which ended in penalties saw Mismash grab a pair of goals in regulation and the scored another in the penalty shoot-out.

He said: “The team is very strong offensively and getting the two goals in regulation will really help with my confidence.

He added: “It would be nice to get as many goals as I can this season. I am also playmaker and whether it’s setting my teammates or scoring, I will do whatever it takes to help us win as a team.”

Mismash says that the chemistry in the team has been building since the season started.

He said: “I think it’s great on and off the ice, we’ve done a lot of work before the season.

“We have had a lot of office activities and team building, so they have helped build team chemistry.

He added: “I think we have got a great group and everyone's really nice and friendly.”The Clan's comeback in the dying second of last Sunday's game will be something the Giants must learn from, says Mismash.

He said: “We will take the wins as we get them. But we know that we stepped off the gas a little bit, that allowed Glasgow back into the game.

“We have to stay mentally dialled in the whole way through the game.”

He added: “We're going to do practice hard this week. We have to work on the little details which count and move on to the next game.”

He continued: “We got the win, which is great, but we just have to move on and not dwell on what happened in that game, its over and gone.

“We need to keep our heads down and keep grinding.”

Grant is expecting another big weekend at the SSE Arena against the Coventry Blaze.

He said: “I don't really know a whole lot about Coventry, we will be doing more video on them over the next few days as we get closer to the game.

“I have no doubt that they will bring their game come Saturday, I think we need to be ready for them to bring their best game.