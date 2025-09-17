Belfast Giants have confirmed their full leadership team for 2025/26 season

The Belfast Giants have confirmed the completion of the club’s leadership group for the 2025/26 season.

The lineup sees Ben Lake and Ciaran Long return as assistant captains (home and away), for their fifth and third seasons respectively, supporting captain David Goodwin after his appointment earlier in the season.

Joining them, Scott Conway has been named home assistant captain, while Jordan Kawaguchi will serve as away assistant captain, both taking up these positions for the first time.

Adam Keefe, head coach of the Belfast Giants, said: “Ben and Ciaran have been outstanding leaders over the past few seasons, always leading by example.

“Likewise, Scott and Jordan have consistently gone above and beyond for the team.

“All four guys are great leaders, in the locker room and on the ice, and I know that they always have the team’s best interest at heart.

“We’re lucky to have guys who are so passionate and committed to what we’re building and trying to achieve.”

Having made more than 1,100 combined appearances for the Giants, won a collective 20 trophies, and contributed over 1,200 points in total, Lake, Conway, Long, and Kawaguchi bring an excited combination of youth, experience, and skill to the Giants’ leadership core for the 2025/26 season.

David Goodwin, captain of the Belfast Giants, said: “It’s a true honour to be the captain of the Belfast Giants, and to work alongside four great guys who will support myself and the team.

“We have a fantastic group this year, and we’re very excited about the upcoming season and bringing silverware back to The SSE Arena, Belfast.”