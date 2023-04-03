Not only did the Giants retain their EIHL comfortably after hammering nearest rivals the Guildford Flames 6-1, but they are now the team with most EIHL championship titles with six, having leapfrogged the Sheffield Steelers, with five titles, but it was also the Giants third consecutive crown at the top of British hockey.

Speaking to the News Letter on the ice at the SSE Belfast Giants’ head coach was delighted with his squad's overall performance this season.

“To have won the title in that fashion home ice feels amazing,” said Keefe. “To have been able to do it against Guildford who have been fantastic throughout the season, it just makes it so much extra special.”

Keefe added: “I have nothing but respect for Guildford and for Paul Dixon who has put together a really good team this season.

“They didn’t go away all season long, we thought that they would and may not be able to sustain the form, but they did.

“We were just that little bit better. I am so happy to be able to watch these guys enjoy the celebrations tonight because they deserve it.”

Keefe continued: “Even through the bad periods in the season, it has been a good year. Sometimes it takes a little bit of adversity to get to the top.

Belfast Giants players celebrate lifting the Elite Ice Hockey League trophy as they are crowned Champions after defeating the Guildford Flames at the SSE Arena, Belfast. Photo by William Cherry/Presseye

“At one point we were 13 or 15 points back off Guildford, so the guys to have done what they have done in the last half of the season has been fantastic.”

Having lifted the EIHL trophy for a second consecutive season, Giants captain David Goodwin was proud of the squad’s achievements

He said: “We are going to enjoy this one. It was a hard fought battle.

“Guildford played well, their goalie Eamon McAdam was very good, but full credit to our boys, we battled right to the end.”

The Belfast Giants were crowned 2022-23 Viaplay Elite League champions after defeating the Guildford Flames 6-1 at the SSE Arena, Belfast

Reflecting on the season which saw the Giants dominate the second, while the first half was full of lows.

He explained: “I think it took us a bit of time playing our system. Once we got that dialled in we knew that we could run anyone in this league.

“In the first half of the year we were adjusting a little but then we became pretty dominant.”

The Giants ended their regular season with a 9-2 loss to the Dundee Stars at the Dundee Ice Arena on Sunday evening.

Moments in history don't come sweeter than the one when the Belfast Giants were crowned 2022-23 Viaplay Elite League champions. Pictured is head coach Adam Keefe. Picture: William Cherry/Presseye

Keefe sent a team without top scorers Scott Conway and David Goodwin, as well as defensive pairing Gabe Bast and Sam Ruopp and netminder Tyler Beskorowany.

Focus turns now to the play-offs. The Giants will play eight placed Glasgow Clan after the Fife Flyers were eliminated by Guildford Flames in a 5-0 victory on Sunday evening.

The first leg of the play-offs quarter final at the SSE will be this Saturday (April 8) with face-off time of 7pm, while the second leg in the Braehead Arena will be on Easter Sunday (April 9) with face-off time of 6pm.

Belfast Giants’ Henrik Eriksson celebrates scoring against Guildford Flames during Saturday night’s Elite Ice Hockey League game at the SSE Arena, Belfast. Photo by William Cherry/Presseye

Belfast Giants’ Jeff Baum celebrates scoring against Guildford Flames during Saturday night’s Elite Ice Hockey League game at the SSE Arena, Belfast. Photo by William Cherry/Presseye

Belfast Giants’ Gabe Bast with Guildford Flames' Jordan Klimek during Saturday night’s Elite Ice Hockey League game at the SSE Arena, Belfast. Photo by William Cherry/Presseye

Belfast Giants’ Matthew Mcleod with Guildford Flames' Ryan Tate during Saturday night’s Elite Ice Hockey League game at the SSE Arena, Belfast. Photo by William Cherry/Presseye

