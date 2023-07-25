Belfast Giants launch campaign to send Blake to Boston

15-year-old Blake, who was born with two chromosome deletions and abnormal muscle fibres, lives with a rare genetic disorder - irreversible intestinal failure, which has led to him being designated nil by mouth, meaning that he is unable to consume any form of food, drink or medication via his mouth.

Blake has now been asked to meet the transplant team at Birmingham Children’s Hospital later this year to undergo two weeks of tests and meetings to establish whether he is eligible for a small bowel transplant.Adam Keefe said: “For many years now, Blake has embodied what it means to be a Belfast Giants fan. His unwavering, ever-present support for the team is nothing short of inspirational and we all feel so fortunate that he’s such an important part of our Giants family.”

In support of the Giants’ fundraising efforts, The Odyssey Trust has committed to donate £1,000 towards this invaluable cause.

The incredible Blake McCaughey. Picture: Belfast Giants

