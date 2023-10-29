Belfast Giants match postponed following tragic death of Nottingham Panthers forward Adam Johnson
Johnson, 29, suffered a serious cut to his neck in the 35th minute of Nottingham’s Challenge Cup game against Sheffield Steelers on Saturday with the American receiving emergency treatment from paramedics on the ice.
The Elite Ice Hockey League confirmed that all matches set to take place on Sunday have been postponed following the “freak accident”.
"Everyone at the Belfast Giants is devastated to hear of the passing of Nottingham Panthers forward Adam Johnson following a tragic accident which took place during Saturday’s game between Sheffield Steelers and Nottingham Panthers,” the Belfast Giants said in a statement. “We extend our heartfelt condolences to Adam’s family, friends, and teammates, in addition to the wider EIHL community at this sad time.
"As a mark of respect, today’s (Sunday 29th October) game, scheduled to take place vs Dundee Stars at The SSE Arena, Belfast has been postponed until further notice.
"All tickets will remain valid for the rescheduled date, which will be communicated in due course.”
The Panthers paid tribute to Johnson on their social media channels, saying “the club will dearly miss him and will never ever forget him.”
"The Nottingham Panthers are truly devastated to announce that Adam Johnson has tragically passed away following a freak accident at the game in Sheffield last night,” they posted. "The club will dearly miss him and will never ever forget him.
"Adam, our number 47, was not only an outstanding ice hockey player, but also a great team-mate and an incredible person with his whole life ahead of him.
"The Panthers would like to send our thoughts and condolences to Adam's family, his partner, and all his friends at this extremely difficult time.
"Everyone at the club including players, staff, management and ownership are heartbroken at the news of Adam's passing."