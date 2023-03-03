Belfast Giants romp home to win in the Challenge Cup final

Fever pitch gripped fans of the Belfast Giants ahead of the Challenge Cup final against the Fife Flyers.
Fever pitch gripped fans of the Belfast Giants ahead of the Challenge Cup final against the Fife Flyers. While the Flyers saw an opening shot bounce of Tyler Beskorowany’s pipes it was the Giants who dominated the game ended in a 9-3 victory.
Belfast Giants' David Gilbert celebrates after defeating the Fife Flyers to win the Challenge Cup Final at the SSE Arena, Belfast. Photo by William Cherry/Presseye
Belfast Giants' Ben Lake celebrates scoring against the Fife Flyers with Mark Cooper during Wednesday nights Challenge Cup Final at the SSE Arena, Belfast. Photo by William Cherry/Presseye
Belfast Giants' Ciaran Long celebrates scoring against the Fife Flyers with Mark Cooper during Wednesday nights Challenge Cup Final at the SSE Arena, Belfast. Photo by William Cherry/Presseye
Belfast Giants' captain David Goodwin lifts the Challenge Cup after defeating the Fife Flyers to win the Final at the SSE Arena, Belfast. Photo by William Cherry/Presseye
