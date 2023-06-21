Taking similar pathways to Giants’ teammate Kohei Sato, Nazarian played NCAA hockey with the University of New Hampshire Wildcats between 2015 and 2019.

After graduating college, he went on to play in the ECHL with Adirondack Thunder before moving on to his most recent side, Jacksonville Iceman, where he spent the last three seasons aside from a call-up loan spell with American Hockey League (AHL) side, Rochester Americans.

Commenting on the signing, Belfast Giants head coach Adam Keefe said: “Ara Nazarian is a welcome addition to the 2023/24 roster. He plays a 200-foot game and gives his maximum efforts on the ice – producing offensively as well, which is obviously important.

Ara Nazarian from Boxford, Massachusetts, has signed for the Belfast Giants. Picture: The Jacksonville Icemen

“We know he’ll hit the ground running come August and look forward to seeing what’s ahead for Ara this season in Belfast.”

Anticipating his arrival in Belfast for 2023/24, Ara Nazarian said: “I’m so excited to meet the fans and seeing a packed arena – it’s all about the fans, and I’ve heard that the Giants’ fans are super loyal, fun, and most definitely loud.

“I can’t wait to get going now that the deal is sealed, it’s going to be special to play in Belfast. I want to work hard and contribute to the continued success of the team, and hopefully experience lifting trophies with a great bunch of guys.”

