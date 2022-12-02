In a year where costs of living are on the rise and many families need a little helping hand, the Giants asking fans to kindly buy and bring a brand new teddy bear (or other gifts as listed below) for local families in need, or those that will be spending time in hospital this Christmas. We're also accepting gifts for Cash for Kids - Mission Christmas.

On Saturday the Giants face Manchester Storm at The SSE Arena, Belfast in a Viaplay Elite Ice Hockey League clash.

After the Giants score their first goal of the night, fans will be prompted to throw as many stuffed toys onto the ice as possible.

The countdown to Christmas is on and the Giants' festive home game nights kick off with the club's annual Teddy Bear Toss game on Saturday 3rd December.

In the coming weeks, Giants players will then deliver the toys to the Royal Victoria Hospital and Ulster Hospital, and gifts will also be distributed to charities.

Tossing a teddy?

Here's what you need to know:

It's a Teddy Bear Toss by name, but the Giants will accept any soft toy and other gifts mentioned above, not just bears Please bring your own plastic bag for hygiene purposes and to avoid damage, please ensure you put the soft toy into it. Only soft toys are to be tossed onto the ice after the Giants first goal. Other gifts should be dropped off at door 1 on game night. Ideally, soft toys should be suitable for children from birth upwards (please check the label in advance). This means that they can go to the littlest babies, as well as to bigger boys and girls. All toys and gifts should be brand new, with the labels left on. Remember, as soon as the Giants score their first goal, its over to you to throw your soft toy onto the ice, not before that!

Cash For Kids - Mission Christmas Drop-off

In addition to the Teddy Toss – the Giants also appealing for any support you can give in aid of Cash for Kids - Mission Christmas. Any gifts should be dropped off to our stand at door 1 before the game. The Giants specifically appealing for the following categories:

Babies- Rattles, bath toys, baby books, blankets, socks, hats, teethers, sensory items, baby care products.