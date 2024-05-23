Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Texan defenceman Jeff Baum has been added to the Belfast Giants for the upcoming 2024/5 season.

The 27-year-old Colleyville-born Baum initially joined the Giants for the 2021/22 season, and has since iced over 190 times in all competitions across three seasons in Belfast.

During the 2023/24 season, the treble-winning Texan was appointed one of the club’s alternate captains, an opportunity with which Baum excelled, helping lead the team to the Elite League Playoff Finals Weekend in Nottingham.

Adam Keefe, head coach of the Belfast Giants, said: “I’m really pleased that Jeff will be returning to Belfast next season.

Belfast Giants' Jeff Baum with Nottingham Panthers’ Felix Pare. Photo by William Cherry/Presseye

“He’s a reliable, hardworking player, who’s been a core part of our defence for several seasons now. Last season in particular, Jeff really stepped up and embraced being made one of our alternate captains, leading by example on and off the ice.

“Jeff’s game has come on no end during his time with the Giants, and he’s become a key player for us. I’m looking forward to working with him again.”

Prior to turning professional ahead of the 2021/22 season, Baum spent four seasons playing NCAA hockey with both the American International College and Providence College, the latter for which he played with in the 2017 Friendship Four at The SSE Arena, Belfast, alongside fellow 2024/25 Belfast Giants re-signee, Scott Conway.

Commenting on re-signing with the Belfast Giants, Jeff Baum said: “I can’t wait for my fourth season with the Giants.

“I’m excited to get back to Belfast and build on the culture and traditions that make being a Giant so special.

“I’ve really enjoyed my time in Belfast, and I look forward to bringing silverware and success back to The SSE Arena, Belfast next season.”

A firm fan favourite, Baum claimed a number of accolades at the Belfast Giants 2023/24 awards night, picking up Defenceman of the Year, Player of the Year, Player’s Player, and Belfast Giants MVP.